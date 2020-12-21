I never expected to play for Cranes – Watson in new book

By George Katongole More by this Author

Signing for SC Villa in 1996 was a dream come true yet it was not time to celebrate for the Jogoos faithful. Regarded as slow, Villa fans doubted his potential.

Yet for Edgar Watson Suubi, this was a journey that would lead him to seven league titles, including three doubles in an illustrious 12-year career from 1992 for the former Villa and national team skipper.

Nicknamed ‘Muzungu’ for his light skin complexion, Watson’s career was littered with doubts. Now aged 48, the chief executive of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) and has published his football life memoir, “Football My Life.”

“The way I joined the Uganda Cranes was a bit funny. Initially, I received messages from the technical chairman saying they were still allowing more time to play games,” Watson writes in his autobiography.

“Though it was my desire to play in the national team, Jack Ibaale, who was our coach then at the local village level, gave me some valuable advice when I asked him what I needed to do to play at the national team. Jack told me, ‘the key thing is, if you want to play for the team, you can play for it,’” Watson recalls on page 79.

The memory is one of the many that make Watson’s autobiography an intriguing insight into the fantasy world of young footballers who are seduced by glamour with uncertain beginnings.



“Eugene ‘Ojukwu’ Katamba came up with the team he called Kampala 11. He used to collect players who were not in the national team and take them to play all over the country. When the Cranes refused to play a friendly game against Kenya over money in 1995, Katamba assembled us as replacements,” Watson, who started on the bench as Uganda beat Kenya by five goals, said.

Watson on his career

During the launch of his book in Kampala on Friday with the help of publisher Frank Kabushenga, Watson pointed out key events in his unusual career that traces its roots from his English father, who was among the thousands expelled by Idi Amin, in 1972.

“The lesson is that you have to remain ready. You never know when opportunity strikes,” he says.

What Watson lacked in midfield with athleticism and power, he compensated for with versatility, intelligence and skill. He was driven by a deep sense of self-belief and to-date, he is regarded highly.

Born to an English father he never met, Watson grew up with his ‘parents’ Jackson and Margaret Ndaula at Old Kampala. He did not feature regularly for his school teams and almost ended up in acting due to the influence of his uncle, the Rev Isaac Mukasa.

The leap of faith in his football abilities led him through Namirembe, Kyewaggula, St Matia Mulumba, Puma and Baggery teams before he was scouted by Eddie Butindo at Miracle in 1992 – which he helped to the Super Division in 1995.

Watson is proud of his humble background. “I always had to work hard to realise my dreams.”

His parents discouraged him from playing football in preference for academics. Watson indeed graduated from Makerere with a degree in Social Work.

The book does not go into the administrative era that began in 2009 because it has been delayed for years. Even the initial launch was moved from May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope this book will inspire other players to write. You don’t know where these stories can take us.

“If the book does not make you happy, it is not me. It is the book. Let us stay friends. The book has its character. It will have friends and critics alike. If you read and see nothing, just know there is everything. If you think there is everything, just know it is nothing,” he summed up.



Watson at a glance

Who is Edgar Watson?

Born December 1, 1970, Watson won three doubles with SC Villa (1998, 2000 & 2002) as well as seven league titles, three Uganda Cups (1998, 2000 & 2002) and one Cecafa title.

He captained Villa from 1998-2003 and Cranes (2002-03).