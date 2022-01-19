I will not resign - Ghana coach

Ghana head coach Milovan Rajevac has insisted he will not resign despite the Black Stars being knocked out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations without a single win.

The Black Stars were dumped out of the competition after suffering a 3-2 defeat to Comoros on Tuesday night, a result that saw them finish fourth in Group C.

Despite Rajevac only joining the team four months ago, reports suggest that the Ghana Football Association are not happy with the Serbian’s performance at the prestigious tournament.

However, the 68-year-old has insisted he will not be leaving the post of his own accord.

“I came to this presser expecting questions on the match, not an agenda. I will not resign, because I came here to take Ghana to the World Cup,” he said. “I will stay and lead Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers in March.

I believe we have a team that can become stronger and get to the World Cup. I took this job with the aim of taking Ghana to the World Cup.

“This competition did not go well but it is a learning process for us.”

Comoros rise from abyss

Incredibly, the side ranked 132nd in the world now have a chance to reach the knockout stages as one of four best-ranked third-placed sides even though the Coelacanths lost their first two games in Cameroon.

The tiny island nation with just under a million inhabitants - and more famous for its history of political coups than its football - had only won its first Nations Cup or World Cup qualifier in 2016 at the 20th attempt.

A squad bolstered by members of the diaspora, with many plying their trade in the lower leagues in France, lost just once to achieve a maiden qualification and Comoros have now beaten one of the continent’s giants.

Ghana had put in disjointed displays in their first two games, a 1-0 defeat by Morocco and a niggly 1-1 draw with Gabon, and finish bottom of the group table despite putting in a spirited display following Ayew’s 25th-minute sending off.

Their fans in the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua looked stunned at the full-time whistle, being left to contemplate a rollercoaster second half which ended their bid for a first Nations Cup title since 1982.

VAR decision

Ghana had needed a win to have a chance of a spot in the last 16 and made the worst possible start by conceding in the fourth minute.

Ibroihim Youssouf was released down the right before finding Ben Nabouhane in the middle, and the Comoros skipper sent a low left-footed shot into the bottom right-hand corner from the edge of the area.

Kamaldeen Sulemana tested Comoros keeper Salim Ben Boina with two shots from outside the area, the second of which provided another turning point in the contest.

Ben Boina spilled the winger’s shot and Ayew went in strongly in an attempt to win the loose ball.

The coming together injured the keeper and the Ghana captain looked surprised to be shown red following a video assistant referee review, with replays showing he went in with studs up and made contact with Ben Boina’s upper arm.

The Comoros keeper was injured in the clash and forced off, leading to the introduction of Ali Ahamada, who came into the tournament without a club side.

Black Stars rally

The islanders made it 2-0 just after the hour mark as Mogni twisted and turned the Ghana defence on the edge of the area before sending a low shot past Jojo Wollacott and into the bottom right-hand corner.

