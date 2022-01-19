I will not resign - Ghana coach

Tough times. Milovan Rajeva has insisted he will not resign despite the Black Stars being knocked out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations without a single win. PHOTO/AFP

By  Agencies

What you need to know:

  • Ghana had put in disjointed displays in their first two games, a 1-0 defeat by Morocco and a niggly 1-1 draw with Gabon.

Ghana head coach Milovan Rajevac has insisted he will not resign despite the Black Stars being knocked out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations without a single win. 

