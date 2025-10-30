Iganga United seek to restore pride

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Iganga Town Council carried Busoga’s pride and was one of the most admired upcountry sides in Ugandan football. Its name carried weight as it is from its ranks that some of the country’s brightest footballing gems emerged.

Up-to-date, fans still speak with nostalgia about Hakim ‘Boda Boda’ Magumba who is said to have debuted in the top flight at just 15 years before becoming a legend at SC Villa legend and Uganda Cranes.

Then there was Dan Wagaluka, the fleet-footed winger whose journey to the top inspired a generation. Add to that the artistry of Alimansi Kadogo, whose wicked left foot lit up Express and Nile FC and Nathan Mutenza who thrilled fans at KCCA and beyond with his pace.

That golden era defined Iganga football. Two decades later, a new generation is rising from the same soil with the same hunger to restore that legacy.

Busei Village

This recent rebirth of football in Iganga traces its roots back to the humble village in Busei, where a community team named Busei FC was founded.

“We started small but with a big dream to restore Iganga’s pride in football,” Din Shariff, the club’s chief executive officer says.

That dream is on the right path as the team patiently builds through local support and after years in the wilderness, they are registering steady progress. They finished third in 2021/22, second in 2022/23 and finally top in 2023/24 seasons.

Their promotion bid in 2024 ended in heartbreak after losing to Myda in the playoffs. But instead of fading, the club rebranded to Iganga United, retooled its technical setup and returned stronger. Last season, they finally completed their mission and earned promotion to the Fufa Big League after dramatic playoff victories over Amus College and Tapoh.

Now, Iganga United represents a revival of community spirit steered by club president Isaac Balita, his deputy Hajjat Eng. Leila Akello and patron Ali Bawazir Toto who have blended professionalism with local identity.

“We want to bring back the glory days and lift Iganga back to the Uganda Premier League and make our legends proud,” Shariff asserts.

Eastern derby

Iganga have started the Fufa Big League with mixed registering two wins and a draw in their six outings and sit just below the promotion slots in fifth with seven points.

They welcome Kataka this weekend to their famous Iganga Ssaza Grounds for what promises to be an electric Fufa Big League Eastern derby.

Kataka arrive buoyed by a 1-0 derby win over Mbale Heroes but Iganga banks on their home advantage. Kataka sit fourth with nine points leaving this a very tight affair.

In other games, leaders Black Powers host Young Elephants in Lira, second-placed Wakiso Giants hope to maintain their momentum with a daunting trip to Arua to face Onduparaka while early surprise package Bunyagururu who sit fourth travel eastwards to face embattled Mbale Heroes.

FUFA BIG LEAGUE

Weekend fixtures

Mbale Heroes vs. Bunyaruguru United – Mbale City Stadium

Blacks Power vs. Young Elephant – Ebenezer Univ Play

Iganga United vs. Kataka – Iganga Ssaza Grds

Onduparaka vs. Wakiso Giants – Green Light Stadium

Paidha Black Angles vs. Ntugasaze – Bar Okoro Stadium

Nebbi Central vs. Bright Stars – Luo Ground, Nebbi