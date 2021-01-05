Iguma eager to repay KCCA faith

KCCA step onto the synthetic fibre turf of St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, tomorrow to take on AS Kigali to overturn a 2-0 advantage handed to the Rwandan visitors by Caf after a Covid-ravaged Kasasiro side failed to raise the minimum number of players in the first leg in Kigali. Kenyan officials Anthony Juma, Oliver Omondi and Tony Kidiya will handle the match.

It is for matches like tomorrow’s KCCA must-win tie against AS Kigali of Rwanda that the club recruited defensive pillar Denis Iguma.

See, he was a national team material before injury struck and consigned him to the sickbay for two years and it required a coach like Mike Mutebi to offer him a chance at redemption.

Mutebi worked with Iguma at Villa in 2012 and must have had times like these in mind when he recruited him in July.

Capable of playing at the heart of defence, right-back and as a defensive midfielder, the former Victoria University, Al-Ahed and Bekaa Club defender is itching to use his vast exposure to guide KCCA to the group stage.

The task requires KCCA to beat AS Kigali by more than two goals.

‘We’re ready’

“I’m no longer in the old shape to decide where I play but I trust the coach will employ me where I can give the team my best,” Iguma told Daily Monitor.

“We are ready and the coaches are encouraging us to play our usual attacking football. We are two goals down but the players are not looking at the scoreline.”

Iguma has been partnering youngsters Peter Magambo and Sam Kato in the absence of injured John Revita.

KCCA publicist Moses Magero said the players and technical staff were awaiting the latest Covid-19 test results last night.

In the first leg, Mutebi and his assistants Badru Kaddu, Moses Oloya, Jackson Magera, as well as players Charles Lukwago, Iguma, Kezironi Kizito, Brian Aheebwa, Stefano Mazengo, Hassan Matovu, Samson Kigozi, and Hassan Musana failed to travel to Kigali.

