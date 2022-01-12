Iheanacho overshadows Salah, Mahrez at Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria's forward Kelechi Iheanacho (L) fights for the ball with Egypt's defender Mohamed Abdel-Moneim during the Group D Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Nigeria and Egypt at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 11, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Leicester City forward scored the only goal on 30 minutes as Nigeria overcame lacklustre Egypt 1-0 in a clash of Group D big guns in the northwestern city of Garoua.

Kelechi Iheanacho overshadowed fellow Premier League stars Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez on Tuesday as Nigeria made a winning start to their Africa Cup of Nations campaign and title-holders Algeria were held.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.