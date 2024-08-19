Ikara eager to continue legacy of Uganda goalkeepers in Ethiopia

Ugandan goalkeepers have gained fame and respect for their remarkable performances in Ethiopia. From the days of Denis Onyango to the recent exploits of Charles Lukwago, these safe hands have graced the Ethiopian Highlands with distinction.

Onyango was the trailblazer, opening the doors in July 2005 when he followed one of his early mentors and coach at SC Villa Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic at the famous St. George.

During his one-year stint, the former Uganda Cranes captain won a league title before flying to South Africa’s Supersport United in 2006. The club immediately replaced him with another Cranes goalkeeper Hannington Kalyesubula on a two-season contract. Kalyesubula won the league in 2008 before returning to Uganda.

Glittering gloves

Onyango’s understudy at the national team Robert Odongkara followed suit in 2011 and stayed for seven seasons to league rivals Adama City.

Odongkara won five league titles, two Ethiopian Cups and two Super Cups, leaving behind the best record for a Ugandan player in the Ethiopian league.

Charles Lukwago continued the tradition when he joined from KCCA to the Ethiopian record champions in September 2021. Lukwago won two league trophies for the Horsemen in his two seasons before crossing over to Hawassa City last season.

Interestingly, the club had not won any trophy since Odongkara’s departure until Lukwago’s arrival and have missed it again this season after his departure. Other notable Uganda Cranes goalkeepers who have graced the Ethiopian league include Ismail Watenga who won the lucrative Addis Ababa City Cup with Ethiopian Coffee during his stay between 2018 to 2019 and Nafion Alionzi currently at army side Mekelakeya.

Ikara joins

This season, the Ethiopian league has welcomed another hot property in Tom Ikara again. The former Bul and last season’s Uganda Premier League’s best goalkeeper (clean sheets) has completed a two-year contract with Sidama Buna, hoping to emulate his superb predecessors.

“It is every player's dream to play professionally and I am happy for this chance to go and prove myself,” the 27-year-old custodian told Daily Monitor.

“Ethiopian league has hosted several big-name footballers from Uganda including Denis Onyango and I hope to leave a mark as well. The fact that top Ugandan goalkeepers have played here means that a standard has been set already and I have to work hard to maintain or raise it higher,” he added. His arrival continues the legacy of Ugandan goalkeepers making their mark in Ethiopian football.

Ikara has previously played for Busoga United where he helped the team to promotion as he was named best goalkeeper in the 2015/16 Fufa Big League. He has also played for KCCA, Mbarara City (on loan) and Police before joining Bul.

Ugandan goalkeepers in the Ethiopian league

Denis Onyango – St. George (2005-2006); 1x Ethiopian Premier League title (2006)

Hannington Kalyesubula - St. George (2006-2008); 1x Ethiopian Premier League title (2008)

Robert Odongkara - St. George (2011-2018) & Adama City (2018-2019); 5x Ethiopian Premier League title (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 & 2017)

Charles Lukwago – St. George (2021-2023) & Hawassa City (2023/24); 2x Ethiopian Premier League title (2022, 2023)

Ismail Watenga - Ethiopian Coffee (2018-2019); winner 2019 Addis Ababa City Cup

Nafion Alionzi – Mekelakeya (2023 –date)