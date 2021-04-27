Ikwaput turns guns on former employers Olila

By Makhtum Muziransa More by this Author

After last week’s eye-catching climax to Group One of the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) in Njeru, Group Two could do with a headline-grabbing start of its own to keep the country glued.

Fortunately, Lady Doves forward Fazila Ikwaput was hungry for goals and she duly bagged four to lead her side to a 5-0 win over newly promoted Isra Soccer Academy.

Lydia Nyandera opened the floodgates in the 23rd minute before passing on the torch to Ikwaput, who struck the woodwork twice before her 35th minute goal.

In the 49th minute, the Crested Cranes striker, who represented India’s Gokulam Kerala and Uefa Champions League outfit BIIK-Kazygurt, converted a freekick then went on to complete her hat-trick 15 minutes later.

She climbed to the top of scorers’ chart ahead of Kawempe Muslim’s Allen Nassazi with a fourth goal in the 88th minute.

In the second game, She Corporate forward Noeline Namiro beat goalkeeper Eglas Ajumo in the 40th minute for a 1-0 victory over Olila High School.

Olila, who also struggled to find goals last season – they scored just four and conceding 11 in seven games – must now contend with Ikwaput today.

But that is after Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinal’s Hasifah Nassuna tests her resolve to reach 100 league goals against She Corporate.

While UCU seek to defend the title and make it to the Cecafa region Caf Champions League qualifiers due in July, Nassuna harbours individual intentions of making to a century of goals.

“Yes, that’s the aim,” Nassuna, who has 88 league goals, said.

With a shortened league of just six games, Nassuna must average a brace per game to hit the mark this season – that, too, only if her team reaches the final.

