In pursuit of Express a UPL returns

By Andrew Mwanguhya

The 2021/22 StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) season officially kicks off today - and almost fittingly, with two champions headlining the TV game opener.

Express get us underway as the defending champions hungry for more, while their day’s opponents, Arua Hill, as Fufa Big League winners wanting to at least survive with the big boys at the table of men.

“We intend to defend the title and I am convinced this squad will deliver,” declared Express coach Wasswa Bbosa, who also won the Cecafa Club Championship with the Red Eagles last season.

Express and Arua Hill, one of three matches lined up today, will be played at the Betway Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.

Keeping it together

The Red Eagles have managed to keep the crust of the team that brought them success last season, with their main man Eric Kambale to lead the charge again.

“We’ve made a few additions to the team because we obviously had departures,” Bbosa told his club website.

“I believe the technical team made the right decisions in all departments and that the new faces know what is at stake.”

Defenders Murushid Juuko, Enoch Walusimbi and striker Kambale are perhaps the best piece of business they made by keeping them at the club.

Experienced Muzamiru Mutyaba, Martin Kizza and attackers Godfrey Lwesibawa and George Senkaaba offer a glimpse of depth at Bbosa’s disposal.

Add new arrivals Joseph Akandwanaho, who had a stellar run for Bright Stars last season, goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa and defender Deus Bukenya and you have a team ready for the title defence.

Newcomers Arua Hill, coached by travelled Livingston Mbabazi, provide that first test today.

Focused Arua Hill

The West Nile team have already demonstrated they are in good hands, with their new stadium almost ready, and a fully functional website up and running.

According to their chairman Joel A’ita, the club target for the season to just stay up.

“The first year is survival,” admitted A’ita, “most clubs promoted to the Uganda Premier League often get relegated after one season.

“So in our first season, we plan to understand and learn the league then the following season or after that we should should go for the trophy.” Quite ambitious!

Some of Arua Hill stars include goalkeeper Richard Anyama, who won the Big League’s golden gloves for most clean sheets last season.

Others are midfielder Rashid Kawawa and forward Alfred Leku.

They have also brought in David Ndihabwe (Maroons), Bright Joseph Vuni, Robert Eseru (all UPDF) and Rashid Toha (Vipers).

Their biggest signings are Samuel Ssekamatte, who scored 12 goals for Soltilo Bright Stars last season, and Ivan Eyam from Mbarara City.

Talking Mbarara City and Bright Stars, the two start their campaign against each other today at Kakyeka Stadium, the Ankole Lions home.

Hillary Mukundane is again expected to provide the leadership and safety for Mbarara at the back, with Makweth Wol, Simon Okwalinga and Henry Kitegenyi bringing their decent league experience.

On their part, Bright Stars and coach Baker Mbowa will want to quickly move on from losing their top scorers Ssekamatte to Arua Hill and Akandwanaho (Express).

Nelly’s back!

They responded by bringing back their tested striker Nelson Senkatuka from Morocco and adding Fiat Cleophus (Kigezi Homeboys) and experienced Kushida Kazuto from Chonburi FC in Thailand.

Back in Arua, Onduparaka welcomed back their prodigal son Mohammad Shaban after disastrous runs at KCCA, Morocco and Vipers.

They entertain UPDF at Green Light Stadium hoping to put their best foot forward.

2021/22 SUPL Fixtures

Match Day One: Today, 3:00 PM

Express vs Arua Hill SC,

Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku (TV)

Mbarara City vs B. Stars,

Kakyeka Stadium – Mbarara City

Onduparaka vs UPDF,

Green Light Stadium – Arua City

SUN , OCT 17, 3:00 PM

Police FC vs Vipers SC,

Philip Omondi Stadium – Lugogo (TV)

Wakiso Giants vs KCCA FC,

Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium – Wakiso

Gaddafi FC vs Busoga Utd,

Kyabazinga Stadium – Bugembe

