Increased bonus for victorious Cecafa U-20 winning team

Fufa take pride and rightfully so, in reviving youth football in the country.

Uganda is currently enjoying its biggest success in international youth competitions after the national U-20 team, the Hippos, won the Cecafa tournament in Tanzania last week.

More importantly, they had earlier sealed a first ever qualification to the Afcon U-20 finals due in Mauritius next year after reaching the Cecafa final.

Fufa president Moses Magogo had promised the players at least $1,000 (aboutShs3.7m) to each player if they managed to achieve both targets.

At a luncheon in Kampala on Friday, an elated Magogo increased that amount to Shs4m for the entire team that travelled to Tanzania for the championship and is now due in Mauritania for the finals tournament that starts in February.

Morley Byekwaso, who has coached the side in the past two qualification tournaments, used the function to request for early preps with the Afcon finals only two months away.

His side will aim to better the performance of the national U-17 team, the Cubs, who narrowly missed out on World Cup qualification by a point after participating in a similar tournament last year.

They had earlier also claimed the regional title to cap a fine year in which the country also won the girls U-17 and boys U-15 crowns. That success is traced to the introduction of the U-17 league that started in the 2014/15 season.

