Indefatigable Kayondo hammers down left back slot

Positives were aplenty as the Uganda Cranes made light work of Mozambique in a 4-0 win in the seventh game of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign last Friday.

From Allan Okello's mesmerizing display to Rogers Mato's two-goal contribution and Jordan Obita's perfect debut.

Salim Jamal's assured display upon being restored in goal and Dennis Onyango rescinding his retirement were all feel-good stories.

Yet equally effective was the exuberant left back Aziz Kayondo, who gives an impression he can keep running up and down the flank for an entire day.

Not since Godfrey Walusimbi announced his retirement in October 2022 has a player put in assured performances in the position that has during that period been occupied by the likes Isaac Muleme, Joseph Ochaya, Mustafa Kizza and Derrick Ndahiro.

But Kayondo appears to have made the position his own with his never say die attitude, athleticism and continuous improvement in one on one positions.

He is also comfortable enough in possession which makes him a useful addition in attack and should have had at least an assist from one of his forays forward in the first half.

And while he is still prone to some rash challenges as evidenced when he was sold a dummy that sent him sliding off the pitch late in the first half, he paid the Mozambicans in the same currency in the second half much to the delight of the home crowd at Namboole.

The former Vipers player who made his Cranes debut in 2021 is now making a strong case for the Cranes' most consistent player this campaign having started five of the team's seven games thus far.

Kayondo's development has further been aided by valuable playing time at Croatian giants Slovan Liberec for whom he played 25 times in the league last season and already has five games under his belt in the current campaign to make him one of the few players featuring consistently at their club sides.

On Friday against Mozambique he was also one of the three graduates in the Cranes squad from the national under 20 team that lost the Africa Under-20 final to Ghana in 2021 alongside Kenneth Ssemakula and Gavin Kizito.

His star appears to be shining brightest.

Kayondo factfile