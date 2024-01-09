Individual goals driving Kawempe forward

It is never easy to marry individual and team goals.

But at Kawempe Muslim, the link seems to have come naturally this season as the individual goals of certain players have propelled the side to the top of the table with a match in hand.

As Makerere University, who lost 3-0 to She Maroons at Luzira Prisons on Sunday, travel short and north to visit the valley today in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL), they find another side that is flying.

Agnes Nabukenya has scored five goals in five games and is hunting for more.

“I want to be the top scorer and hopefully, the MVP (most valuable player) of the season,” Nabukenya told journalists over the weekend after her second brace in the week.

She has all reasons to believe she can because her teammate Shakirah Nyinagahirwa managed the same feat last season but is now out with a long-term injury after a loan spell at Kampala Queens (KQ). Meanwhile, the season had started with new signing Mary Kabaculezi as the temporary go-to-girl for goals in Nyinagahirwa’s absence and those tasks have not been lowered for the wingers.

Yudaya Nakayenze has returned from the USA a little more than half fit after undergoing knee surgery last June. She is building her fitness but has been instrumental already; scoring twice against Wakiso last weekend and then being involved in the second goal against Kampala Queens last Wednesday.

Nakayenze won three titles before she first left Kawempe in 2017 and is demanding the same standards from her colleagues.

Clean sheets

The only member of the squad she has found on her return is the goalkeeper Juliet Adeke, who is also pushing to return to form after a disappointing few seasons.

“Adeke’s experience is vital because she was here when we won the first title in 2015. She has a lot to improve upon but she has started the season well,” Kawempe coach Ayub Khalifa, said of his goalkeeper that has kept four clean sheets in five games.

Other players like Samalie Nakacwa and Hadijah Nandago are keen to prove their loyalty after missing the first three games while on loan at KQ.

At the back, multiple national team call ups for Shakirah Nankwanga and Jolly Kobusingye have added to their motivation. And that is before we turn to the lanky midfield duo of captain Phiona Nabulime and Krusum Namutebi who have taken charge of the engine room and have never looked back since they were summoned to the U-17 and U-18 national teams in June.

Fufa Women Super League

Wednesday in Kawempe, 4pm

Kawempe Muslim vs. Makerere University

Recent head to head

2021: Kawempe 1-0 Makerere

2022/23: Kawempe 2-0 Makerere

2022/23: Makerere 1-1 Kawempe

Factfile