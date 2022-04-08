Individual mistakes have thrust us at spot of bother - Mawejje

In a match that skipper Tony Mawejje combined with Juma Balinya to score a goal of the season contender, Police exuded their weakest link - defending.

On March 29 at Wankulukuku, Mawejje gave the Cops a 10th minute lead over Express with a sublime left finish into the roof of the net before hell broke loose.

They conceded on 45 minutes after defender Eric Ssenjobe allowed Express forward George Ssenkaaba head in a corner unmarked. Ten minutes later, left winger Ruben Kimera connected the ball in his defence area and a mix up between defenders Edward Kiryowa and Ssenjobe allowed Express midfielder Ivan Mayanja grab the winner.

“We gave Express gifts of goals in our 2-1 loss and we know we can’t repeat the same childish errors. The good thing these are individual mistakes that can be rectified.As a team, we don’t feel the pressure of the relegation talk,” Mawejje told Daily Monitor.

Abdallah Mubiru’s Police host Ondupara ka this afternoon at the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League tie that can be dubbed the ‘battle of safety’.

Police occupy the 12th slot on the log with 24 points from 23 games while the Caterpillars, with a game less, also have the same number of points in 13th.

“We are targeting winning three more games and that starts with the Onduparaka match. Onduparaka is a less intimidating force away from Arua and we are sure that their lead marksman Muhammad Shaban can be kept silent at Lugogo,” Mawejje added.

Both sides are just three points better than 14th placed Soltilo Bright Stars with seven matches left to play.

The 2005 league winners lost 1-0 in the reverse fixture in Arua in November but can take confidence that they have humbled Onduparaka by more than two goals on each of the last three visits to Lugogo.

After the Onduparaka onslaught, the Cops take on URA, fellow strugglers Mbarara City and SC Villa in matches Mawejje believes will be determinant to their survival chances.