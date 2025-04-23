Infantino mourns Pope Francis

Tributes continue to flock in from different corners of the globe to the Vatican following the death of Pope Francis.

The 266th Pope died aged 88 on Monday and the sporting world was touched by 12 years of leadership of the Catholic Church.

Perhaps, more than ever before, Pope Francis stood out in the sports sphere, more than his predecessors - especially in football circles.

From supporting his childhood club San Lorenzo from his motherland Argentina. And celebrations of the country’s Fifa World Cup title in Qatar 2022 never skipped him.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pope Francis,” remarked Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

“I was privileged enough to spend some time with him on a couple of occasions, and he always shared his enthusiasm for football and stressed the important role our sport plays in society, in particular in relation to educating and safeguarding children all around the world,” he said.

“Football is the most beautiful sport in the world...” these were his words.

Infantino and Pope Francis interacted at this year’s World Leaders Summit on Children’s Rights in the Vatican.

“I know how much he meant to the Catholic community as the leader of their church worldwide. Through the message of hope and peace that he provided as recently as yesterday on Easter Sunday, he led by example, and my sincere condolences go to all those who knew him, his community, family and friends. All the prayers of the whole football world are with him,” he added.