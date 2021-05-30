Inside Kasule’s withdrawal from Fufa August race

Locked Out. Proline Director Mujib Kasule alias Jiba insists that he was locked out of Federation of Uganda Football Associations presidential polls scheduled to be held in Mbale this August. Jiba is now seeking a fair hearing

Moses Magogo’s unopposed candidature started four years ago when he was elected unchecked for Fufa president and only sealed in April!

Mujib Kasule, who had formed an alliance with Ali Ssekatawa, said the process was a ‘circus’ as he turned down the requirement of returning the nomination papers by midday on Wednesday.

But it was a Plan B tactic aimed at what Kasule called ‘sanitising’ the process.

“When you go deep you realise that the nomination was locked. The nomination process should never be to lock people out but it should allow the people that have the minimum qualifications to go through the process and get on the ballot paper,” Kasule said during a press conference at Wandegeya on Wednesday. Kasule is bitter that Magogo is not going by the fair play rules in the nomination process. He points out that prior to the grassroots nominations, all chairmen were forced to sign compatibility forms in April.

“Even if the rules required him to have only one, he made everyone sign the ‘nomination forms’ as a pre-condition. This means that they could not endorse somebody else. In reality, the nomination process was sealed in April,” Kasule said.



It’s a flawed process

According to the rules, a prospective president is nominated by a regional member of Fufa, one special interest group and a premier league club. The special interest groups to the Fufa assembly include; referees, coaches, women, youth, players, schools, beach soccer, futsal and women leagues.

The Fufa Electoral Code explains that “nominations of candidates shall be made by both the Chairman and Secretary from the eight Fufa regions.” The secretary is in most cases the chief executive of the member.

“To put it simply, if President Museveni required all opposition members challenging him to seek signatures of Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) from districts seconding that candidature, none would get nominated,” Kasule says of how complex it is to get signatures from regional chairman.

To make matters worse, he adds, the process is overseen by the Fufa Electoral Commission right from the grassroots.

“If you were in the opposition, would you trust a process where, for instance, Uganda’s Electoral Commission oversees the grassroots elections of say, NUP or FDC?” questions Kasule. “We knew that it was a flawed process. It was a circus,” Kasule, who in the previous elections was bounced at the last minute, said.

According to Kasule, apart from some delegates that have been enticed, others have been threatened.

“The game is in captivity. Much as we are yearning for change, the game is in the hands of just a few people,” he added.

A painful nomination process that included getting at least a member from each region to assent to being a member of the proposed excom, also required parting with more than Shs10m to get on the ballot.

For some of the delegates, the process is an avenue to employ unethical hard-bargaining tactics.

Inside they talk change but on the outside they are for the taking.

“Changing football in the country through the federation procedures is practically impossible and it will not happen as long as these people stay in leadership. We have hope that eventually football will get a way to make the changes it needs but at the moment the game has been hijacked,” Kasule said.



Magogo’s legitimacy

Legally, Magogo is rightfully nominated but there are grey areas that put his candidature’s legitimacy to question, according to Kasule.

Article 14 of the Fifa Code of Ethics stresses one to remain politically neutral in respect to governments to guard against structural and inherent incompatibility with being a member of government.

Magogo, undoubtedly the sole candidate, has just been sworn in as a Member of Parliament for Budiope East, something that brings a contradiction with the football rules.

Specifically, article 14 which deals with the duty of neutrality says that “persons bound by this code shall remain politically neutral...”

Magogo is a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party which possibly brings his functions into a direct contradiction with the Fifa codes. The conflict of interest rule by Caf may be a fertile ground.

“We shall also contest his candidature,” Kasule says. Magogo was also fined and suspended by Fifa, after he was implicated over the illegal resale of 2014 Fifa World Cup tickets on October 10. An investigation into Magogo was opened on July 23, 2018. He entered into a plea bargain with Fifa before he was subsequently slapped with a fine of CHF 10,000 (Sh37m) and handed a two-month ban from football-related matters. The suspension became effective on October 10, 2019 and ended on December 10, 2019.

While the investigation was ongoing, Magogo was allowed to contest Confederation of African Football (Caf) elections - gaining a place on the body’s Executive Committee in July. His nomination as Fufa president with that conviction hanging by his neck is challenged by Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana.

“He is a convict under the Fifa code of ethics,” Ssewanyana explains.

There are three important documents in regards to the Fufa election; the statutes, the electoral code and electoral guidelines. They have contradictions on a number of clauses while silent on fit and proper eligibility. But the Fifa statutes state that the president and members of the executive “must not have been previously found guilty of a felony offence.” “We are seeking a legal interpretation on a number of grounds including the guilty plea he entered with Fifa. I am sure he falls short,” Kasule adds.

