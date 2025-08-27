Inside the controversial anatomy of Fufa’s new UPL structure

The Uganda Premier League is no stranger to drama but never before has the drama been baked directly into the competition itself.

In a sweeping reform announced last week, Fufa has dismantled the familiar home-and-away system that has defined the league for decades and replaced it with a three-part structure unlike anything Ugandan football has ever seen.

For generations, the rhythm was simple. Sixteen clubs, OK sometimes 12 to 18, played each other twice, once home and once away and the league table told the truth at the end.

It was just automatic that the strongest team over stipulated season lifted the title while the weakest were relegated as the season carried the weight of a tradition that is popular world over.

That system is now gone or at least on the verge of if everything remains constant. Instead of the familiar double round-robin where every team meets twice, the season will now unfold in three stages going forward.

On Monday, the Uganda Premier League chief executive officer Bernard Bainamani flanked by Fufa 3rd vice president (representing UPL clubs) Florence Nakiwala and other officials from Fufa, UPL board and STarTimes conducted something that is ‘alien’ to local league structures: draws of the first round of the league that is scheduled to kick off on September 26.

Nakiwala stated that with the new format, “We (Fufa)’re building a league where no match is taken for granted.”

Bainamani kept referring to the August 20 “circular from the regulator”. “We’re at this event, which emanates from the communication that was released in the circular from the regulator Fufa informing the stakeholders, the members of Fufa among others about the new format of the 2025-2026 SUPL season.”

Three acts

Under the new format, the season will unfold like a play in three acts. The opening act is a sprint: all sixteen clubs face each other once in a single-leg round.

A draw, like the one conducted on Monday at Kati Kati Restaurant, will decide who enjoys home advantage and who must travel, injecting an element of chance right from the start.

At the end of this phase, the league splits sharply down the middle. The top eight clubs march to Round Two into a new group of title contenders while the bottom eight are thrown into a group fighting to stay alive.

Both groups play home and away but the consequences differ sharply. In the top pool, named Group One, the eight teams will face each other home and away.

The best six move on to the final act, where they have a chance to be crowned champion. The two that finish bottom of this pool are frozen in seventh and eighth place overall and their season ends there as they await the next, in this case, the 2026/27 league.

In the lower group, codenamed Group Two, the stakes are even harsher. The top two, who will be ranked ninth and tenth, are declared safe and end their season at that point as well. The remaining six are condemned to a final round that will decide their fate.

This last act in Round Three is the climax and where all the chaos heightens. The six title contenders form Group Three where they play each other once more in a one-leg league format with home and away advantage adjusted for fairness.

According to Fufa, for each pair of matches, the team that played home in Round One shall now play away while the team that played away in Round One shall now play home for parity. At the end of it, whoever finishes top here is declared champion and the rest ranked from two to six.

Meanwhile, the six strugglers play their own single-leg round in Group Four to determine positions eleven to sixteen.

The top three teams ranked position 11, 12 and 13 in this Group 4 will be declared safe as they await the next season. The two teams ranked lowest at the end will be relegated while the one that finishes 14th will advance for one final relegation/promotion in a two-legged playoff against the team ranked third in the Fufa Big League.

The winner over two legs will play in the UPL the following season while the loser drops to or remains in the second division.

Three-stage league

Round One: All 16 teams play each other once; top 8 advance to Group 1, bottom 8 enter Group 2.

Round Two:

Group 1: Home-and-away; top 6 move to championship round (Group Three), bottom 2 finish 7th–8th.

Group 2: Top 2 (9t & 10t) safe, remaining 6 fight to relegation in Group 4.

Round Three:

Group 3 (title contenders): One-leg round-robin to determine champion and 2nd–6th places.

Group 4 (relegation): One-leg round-robin to determine positions 11–16; bottom 2 relegated, 14th enters playoff with Fufa Big League 3rd place.







