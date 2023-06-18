Is it time to change guard for Uganda Cranes?

A few campaigns ago, it was rather easy to predict at least the spine of the Uganda cranes. Bar for a few surprises, the team had almost organically generated itself with everyone fitting like pieces of a puzzle.

But after four out of six match days of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying qualifiers, and in a group that has Tanzania and Niger, the Cranes find themselves in a spot of bother with only four points!

Tanzania has four from a win over Cranes and a draw against Niger, while the latter has two from two draws against the East African neighbours.

Niger and Tanzania are ranked 34 and 41 places below Uganda in the Fifa Rankings. The West African country has only been to two Afcons in 2012 and 2013.

Progress?

The team's current predicament cannot be entirely blamed on the players or the fans, as the team is undergoing a transition phase, but progress needs to be viewed.

The 1-0 loss to Tanzania in Egypt almost cost Coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic his position, but Rogers Mato's last-minute goal in Dar Es Salaam bought him more time.

Mato,19, was introduced during the double-header in March, along with 11 other new faces who did not feature in the previous matches against Algeria and Niger.

Overall, Micho has used 30 different players for the four outings. Of those, only four – Halid Lwaliwa, Emmanuel Okwi, Khalid Aucho and Farouk Miya- have played in all four matches.

Miya, in fact, came on as a substitute in the victory against Tanzania in Dar Es Salaam.

Seven of the 15 that featured in the opening game against Algeria will not be in tomorrow’s roster.

The team has witnessed a significant turnover of players, ranging from experienced players like Bevis Mugabi and Isaac Muleme to promising young talents like Allan Okello. The progress cannot be qualified yet.

Old guards depart

Micho and the Fufa boss Moses Magogo have insisted the team is in transition, which is evident, but the turnover of players has raised questions about the project's long-term vision.

“This is a team in transition because we have had so many players retiring,” Micho said after the two games after Tanzania.

Of the 23 who represented Uganda the last time the Cranes were at Afcon in 2019, only five surviving members will be in contention for a place in the team to face Algeria tomorrow.

These players, namely Okwi, Aucho, Miya, Joseph Ochaya, and Salim Jamal, should provide the foundation for the team with their wealth of experience and ensure a smooth transition. While Miya and Okwi have struggled with their form, Aucho has been responsible for mentoring and guiding the team.

The real transition

Regardless of the outcome of the current campaign, it is evident that the team needs to pass the baton to the next generation.

When the team lost to Tanzania in Egypt, a loud voice called for a change of guard. Micho responded positively by slotting in Isma Mugulusi, Richard Basangwa and a more illustrious Bobosi Byaruhanga.

The trio, alongside Aziz Kayondo and Kenneth Semakula, were in the historic team that emerged from the Fifa-funded Fufa Juniors League that went to reach the final of the Under-20 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

He later on introduced Travis Mutyaba and Mato together with the experienced Bayo, Mukwala and Miya.

When Abdallah Mubiru was handed the torch to guide the Cranes temporarily in May 2021, he revealed that his main task was to oversee a transition.

He said, “The transition is not going to be easy because the previous team beat their target… We are trying to create a new image in the team, which is achievable.”