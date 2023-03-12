Isabirye departs Bul for Vipers

Vipers have wrapped up the capture of coach Alex Isabirye from fellow StarTimes Uganda Premier League side Bul. The Venoms sacked Beto Bianchi last week after 58 days in charge.

On making the move to St Mary’s Stadium, Isabirye said: "I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Vipers Sports Club, this fantastic football club. I am very excited to be here and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.”

The club wesbite also confirms that Isabirye will work alongside other coaches; Richard Wasswa, Ibrahim Mugisha and Kato Ibrahim.

He is a previous league winner with URA, but also scooped the Uganda Cup with Victoria University and Bul. He also managed other sides including Kyetume, Soana, Busoga United and Somali outfit Horseed.