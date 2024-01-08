Isabirye fuels Red Eagles revival

Four wins out of six StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches have lifted Express from a state of despair to a club with mega ambitions.

Alex Isabirye has surely outperformed the club's expectations when they handed him a one-month contract to save the Red Eagles sinking ship.

Saturday's 3-0 triumph over Gaddafi at Wankulukuku sent the seven-time league kings to sixth on the table with 25 pints from 15 points - and the commendable displays by Express must have sent the administration into instant contemplation over an extended contract.

That is not all, the Red Eagles now play with aplomb, assurance and score goals for fun which has lifted the mood at Wankulukuku.

The jostle for starting slots has forced celebrity players like Alpha Ssali get out of their comfort zone, score goals and even picked the man-of-the-match gong.

The rookie forward, who has so far scored three goals, joined club's leading goal scorer Isaac Wagoina and attacking midfielder Andrew Kawooya on the score sheet as the Red Eagles cruised to an emphatic victory.

Isabirye recently told this paper that he will leave the contract matter to his bosses to decide but expressed his gratitude at helping Express, where he played as a forward back in the day, regain its groove.

Since replacing James Odoch, Isabirye has beaten NEC, Vipers, Arua Hill and Gaddafi - only losing to SC Villa and Kitara.

That ultimately scores Isabirye 80 percent on the rate card of the temporary assignment he was given, and few unemployed managers out there can match that for now.

Meanwhile, David Mutono's unpredictable Gaddafi, who had shocked leaders Bul a match before, are now a place above relegation on 16 points.

Bul and the elephant tale

The hard times befalling table leaders Bul are threatening a worse scenario of losing their seat to second-placed Kitara and third-placed Vipers that are breathing down their necks under the Livingstone Mbabazi revolution.

The Oil-makers ceded more ground in their maiden title quest as they dropped more points in the 1-all stalemate with visitinh Mbarara City at the Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru on Saturday.

Joseph Akandwanaho’s leveller for the Anyone Lions on the stroke of half time cancelled out Gerrald Ogweti’s 40th minute goal for Abbey Kikomeko's side that have 33 points from 15 matches.

It is a regrettable first round finish for the surprise leaders who had lost to Gaddafi before the less colourful home draw.

The metaphorical insinuation of the proverbial elephant climbing the tree and soon coming down on its weight is soon becoming real.

Luyinda schools Mubiru

The epic battle between student and master went off the script at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium on Saturday when the apprentice John Luyinda of Wakiso Giants gave his mentor Abdallah Mubiru updated football lessons.

Wakiso Giants brought KCCA's four-match winning streak on a halt with a deserved 2-1 victory that was spiced up with intricate passing and attacking football.

Two goals in either half from Kenneth Kimera and Samson Kigozi had the less fancied Purple Sharks, who were winning only their fourth match in 15 outings, and who had lost their last two coming into this, leading comfortably inside an hour.

Mubiru's attempted comeback only yielded substitute Ashraf Mugume's last minute consolation and left KCCA ninth on the table with 19 points at half way stage.

Lugazi draw

At the Metha Lugazi Stadium, the chances where far and few as hosts URA and visitors SC Villa shared the spoils.

Both sides play a cautious chess game and the grudge contest didn't live to the anticipated pre-match billing.