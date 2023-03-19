Isabirye hopes Vipers fetch belief from Raja draw

Vipers first group stage goal and a startling point off Moroccan heavyweights Raja Casablanca on Saturday night profoundly endeared new coach Alex Isabirye to the club faithful.

Even when Vipers' 1-all draw with Raja at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende couldn't aid their Group C progression, it restored some belief in the club that they are on a redemption rail.

For a club embracing their third coach in the current season, going toe to toe with the three-time Caf Champions winners, creating more scoring chances that sadly went to waste and playing with aplomb was unthinkable.

Such was Vipers sheer resolve on the day that even when Raja Casablanca forward Soufiane Benjdida headed the visitors in front unmarked on 19 minutes from Houssie Rahim cross from the left wing, they didn't fold but instead responded to fire with fire.

Subsequently, the Venoms were rewarded on 45 minutes when left winger Issa Mubiru's cross was tapped home by Vipers Nigerian forward Abubakar Lawal from close range.

The resulting pandemonium was deafening and understandable. It was a maiden historic goal for club at this stage and was animatedly applauded for over a minute by the students in at the school stand and overflowing fans and VIP wing.

Lest it is forgotten, that the awkwardly thin Lawal woke up from the ruins to score his first Vipers goal, is a mark of the renewed belief that Isabirye is breathing into some of the club's rusty guns.

The frantic mood inside a well-lit St Mary's Stadium got Isabirye's charged up team on the front foot and should have extended the score-line to 4-1 had Bright Anukani, Olivier Osomba, Yunus Sentamu and Martin Kizza calmed their nerves to place the ball better when offered glorious chances.

This was a largely toned down Raja from the ruthless first team outfit that had handed Vipers a 5-0 baptism of fire in the first fixture in Casablanca under former coach Beto Bianchi but you couldn't take away Isabirye's homework, shine and immediate impact on the Venoms.

More to come

"The truth is I'm happy not because we scored against the giants but the way we played. The character was okay. I told you that I'm here to change the mindset because I believe the players are good but the way they behave on the pitch," a contented Isabirye told Daily Monitor.

The 1-all draw ensured Vipers still sit at the group basement with two points while Simba (nine points) and Raja (13 points) made it to the quarterfinals.

Simba (Tanzania), coached by Vipers former coach Roberto Oliveira, ran riot at home in the 7-0 demolition of Guinean side Horoya with Claoutus Chama bagging a hattrick while Jean Othos and Sadio Kanoute each netted a brace.

Isabirye is experienced enough to know that this is just the beginning and thus elaborated that is is strengthening his hand in terms of helping more players buy into his football philosophy.

"I'm happy we did a good job (against Raja and Wakiso Giants in the Uganda Cup).The first eleven against Raja are the players that I know their abilities best and you could notice we made only two changes from the team that started against Wakiso Giants (on Tuesday).

"That is Watambala (Karim, injured midfielder) and Ndugwa (Karim, cap-tied forward). We had a a counterattacking strategy for today's game that the boys executed well and I think we are on a right track and positive results are on the way," the former Bul coach, a week-old at Kitende, emphasized.

Hitherto a club at crossroads, Vipers are in no position to be disdainful for whatever approach Isabirye brews.

For now, the divided dressing room talk went silent, the goal scoring malaise has got a remedy, the players play to the gallery and the toxic mess that pointed to a doomed Venoms season is responding well to the Isabirye antidote.