Isabirye jumped ahead of being pushed

Alex Isabirye jumped before being pushed by opting to resign as Vipers coach on Wednesday.

His decision came only a few hours prior to a scheduled appearance before a disciplinary committee yesterday after he absconded from training.

Isabirye lasted a grand total of 20 games at the club, putting the finishing touches to the club’s first league and cup double.

He was the third coach in the last one year having replaced Brazilian Beto Bianchi whose spell is forgettable.

Vipers, whose owner Lawrence Mulindwa is never shy to sack coaches, had started the season with Robert Oliviera, another Brazilian.

He left for Tanzania’s Simba.

In his resignation letter, the former Bul coach laid bare his frustrations mainly centering on his job being undermined by the club administration.

What Isabirye did was a pre-emptive strike. “I am writing to confirm my resignation from the position of head coach of Vipers SC due to breach of my contract,” reads the former Uganda Cranes striker’s letter.

“Article 5, Section 3 and 4 of my employment contract, states that I am responsible for endorsing players being recruited and choosing my assistant team/staff in consultation with the club management.

“However, this clause was not honoured and I was not aware of the recruitment of three current members of the team: Raoul Lukusa Kayembe (assistant coach) and two Brazilian Players Giancarlo Lopez and Luis ‘Tinga’ Otavio Santos.”

Same old script

While it’s obvious that next Vipers’ coach will be known in due course, most of the things Isabirye claims are not new.

In addition, there was every sign at inception in March that the Isabirye tenure at Vipers was destined to end early.

As a person, the first character trait you will sense with him since his playing is his reclusive nature.

Right from when he first broke through at the then Jinja-based Nile, Isabirye has always been on the move.

His exits are often disappearing acts until he found a comfortable place at Bul over the

On the flipside, Mulindwa has on several occasions spoken loudly about his preference for foreign coaches over locals.

“The level of professionalism of foreign coaches is higher,” Mulindwa said in 2021. I will not stop taking the gamble until I get the right coach.

“That coach must be respected by players, beyond those that study for two weeks to get a certificate to develop youngsters and not feel proud of winning the Uganda Cup,” he added.

Then, he is never shy about interfering – real or perceived. “Would you start a business and sit as things are going wrong because someone else is technical?” Mulindwa asked journalists when questioned about claims of questioning coaches’ technical and tactical decisions.

A source told us that Isabirye was to be quizzed about not respecting the club dress code, coming late and failure to present a strategic plan for the upcoming season. Inevitably, the axe landed after he had left the chopping board.

Vipers recent coaches

Aug 2008: Edward Golola

Aug 2012: Ambrose Chukuma (Nigerian)

Oct 2013: Edward Golola

August 2015: George Nsimbe

July 2016: Abdallah Mubiru

March 2017: Miguel Da Costa (Portugal)

Aug 2018: Javier Martinez (Mexico)

Dec 2018: Michael Nam Ouma (Kenya)

July 2019: Edward Golola

Jan 2020: Fred Kajoba

Aug 2021: Roberto Oliveira (Brazil)

Jan 2023: Beto Bianchi (Spain)