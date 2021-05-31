Isabirye rallies ‘fatigued’ Bul to finish off Proline

By Fred Mwambu More by this Author

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

The brunt of the energy-sapping travels and gruelling matches is what Bul bring into today’s Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinal return match against Proline at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe.

Even when they have a healthy 2-0 first-leg lead, Alex Isabirye is wary that the fixture pile has taken its toll on his players.

“We played Proline on Friday just days after we went to Kabale to face Kigezi Home Boys on Tuesday. The Saturday before we had faced Onduparaka and Wakiso Giants three days earlier,” he lamented.

Isabirye, who won the Uganda Cup with URA in 2012 and Victoria University in 2013, is convinced his team is ready for the task at hand.

“Even with limited recovery time, I’m glad we didn’t concede for the first time in six games. That said, we had a chance of scoring about four goals and reduce the pressure in the return leg,” said the caretaker coach, who was recruited last month to stop the free-fall under Arthur Kyesimira’s tutelage.

The former SC Villa and Uganda Cranes forward says his work in interim basis is cut out – restoring team consistency, reawakening the desire to win and gaining a competitive mentality.

Advertisement

“I want to see an improved fighting character in the team, ‘’ he said. “I will try to compete for the Uganda Cup trophy although management didn’t ask it as a must to sign a permanent contract.”

Cup solace

Bul’s best shot at the Uganda Cup was a semifinal finish in the 2014-15 season when they lost to SC Villa. Today, the struggling team will be looking to achieve the same feat.

Bul are 11th in the Uganda Premier League table with 30 points from 26 matches. Isabirye has won four games out of eight, three of them in the Cup.

“We won 2-0 but we have to work harder [today] because we are facing the holders. But I can say that the team is in good shape after registering a good run of late and look hungrier,” Isabirye added.

Proline’s Anthony Bongole harbours hopes that his team can go to Jinja and replicate what Bul did at Lugogo.

“We are still very much in contention. We can also go to Jinja and do what they did at Lugogo or even better,” he said.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com