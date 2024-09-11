Isabirye returns to steer sleepy URA to first league title in 13 years

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and after enduring a 13-year league trophy drought, the URA management turned to the last man to ever quenched their thirst for league glory.

In a bold and somewhat sensible move, they reappointed the seasoned coach Alex Isabirye who last guided them to the title in 2011, hoping that his return would be the lasting remedy to their prolonged dry spell - if the third time's charm works out.

While Isabirye's third return may breathe new life into the Tax Collectors' StarTimes Uganda Premier League title quest, his path to success is far from clear-cut.

Beyond the pitch, he must confront deep-rooted issues within the club’s problematic management - problems that have festered over the years.

A suspect club authority structure and a reported fractured relationship between the board and the players are hurdles that must be addressed if he is to steer the team back to its former glory.

In fact, departed midfielder Saidi Kyeyune (now at Express), who had spent close to eight years at URA but acrimoniously axed last month, is considering taking club chief executive officer Allan Munaaba to court over his unpaid seven-month advance bonus.

URA forward Ivan Ahimbisibwe(C) joined by then-teammates Saidi Kyeyune (now Express) and Norman Namanya (R) in celebrating a goal against Nec. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Isabirye, the go-getter

Though his coaching style may not be easy on the eye, the Bul, Entebbe, Nyamityobora, Vipers, Express and Somalia coach's pragmatic end justifies the means approach could be exactly what the four-time league champions need.

Known for grinding out results rather than dazzling displays, he is set to mold the team into a formidable force, ready to battle it out with the leading pack.

His focus on discipline, structure, and relentless determination may just catapult the club back into serious contention for the coveted league title.

"When URA officials approached me, I was happy because it showed me that they had been monitoring my work since I left the club more than ten years ago.

"I know the current players at the club are quite different from those I used at the club more than ten years back but I'm ready to work with those available to return URA to where it belongs," Isabirye revealed after penning a one-year contract in May.

Herculean task

Isabirye’s reputation for impeccable man-management, often coaxing peak performances from even the laziest of players, precedes him.

However, this time around, his task will be more challenging. Following the club’s decision to axe several seasoned veterans, he will be forced to rely heavily on rookies.

While nurturing young players is not foreign to him, the lack of experienced heads in the dressing room may test his ability to maintain a competitive edge throughout the season under the duress of delivering silverware at all costs.

URA have axed tested players like Viane Sekajugo, Hassan Kalega, Steven Mwaka, Saidi Kyeyune, Rogers Omedwa, Nicholas Kabonge, Ronald Andabati and Ibrahim Dada from their wage bill hoping for the best.

The new roaster will have new faces like Isma Mugulusi, Bright Vuni Bright Joseph, Ibrahim Kazindula, George Masembe, Derrick Ochan, Abraham Tusubira and Abdul Magada working in concert with existing stars; Geoffrey Ssekibengo, John Kisolo and Laban Tibita to awaken the sleeping giant.

Midfielder Abraham Kakensa Tusubira has joined URA from Maroons where he had a stellar season. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

The jury is still out on how the club's deep pockets will align with a journeyman coach known for his short temper, eccentric demeanor and propensity to walk away at the slightest provocation.

Despite their financial muscle, the club's management will need to tread carefully, ensuring that their ambition doesn’t clash with the coach’s fickle and introverted personality.

If they can strike the right balance, it could finally spell the end of their decade-long trophy drought, but any misstep could see them back at square one.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

URA first five fixtures

Friday: KCCA vs. URA

Sept. 20; Bright Stars vs. URA

Sept. 28: URA vs. Mbarara City

October 5: Mbale Heroes vs. URA

October 18: URA vs. Bul

URA at glance