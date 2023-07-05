Isabirye's 13-game harvest pits him against Magera

Maybe winning the Pilsner coach of the season accolade can in a way help Vipers coach Alex Isabirye cement his precarious job.

At the moment Isabirye is preoccupied with telling all and sundry that will be the man prowling the Venoms' dugout next season as rumours continue to swirl around that he may soon part ways with his employers.

First things first, Isabirye presided over 13 StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches as Vipers swept to the sixth crown.

The title gives him an upper hand over challengers Muhammad Ssenfuma (Maroons) and Nelson Magera (formerly of SC Villa).

Of the 13 league games, he won seven, drew four and lost two (against Bright Stars and SC Villa).

The wind of change he ushered in at the St Mary's Stadium also brought in the Uganda Cup trophy in Vipers maiden double-winning season.

After 20 matches and two trophies with Vipers since March when he arrived from Bul, Isabirye has gained another facet of success yet his bosses seem to demand for more with the prospect of Caf Champions League on the horizon.

The same can't be said of Ssenfuma, who survived a coup d'etat in January to hurl Maroons to a sixth place finish.

In crucial matches, the Prison Warders were commanding and proved to be one of the most captivating sides to watch.

Magera's near miss

For dragging a largely inexperienced and unfancied SC Villa side to near league glory, Magera deserves the kudos.

Yet as a first time head coach, his weaknesses were also laid bare especially in the tente title photo finish.

Needless to add, Magera returned to cherished position - deputising and handling youths - by accepting the first team assistant coach role at KCCA where he will be working on the orders of Portuguese Sergio Tragui.

That may not entirely take away his shine at Villa Park last term as his side won 17 matches, drew thrice and lost eight times in 28 matches.

They conceded 20 goals and scored 27 in a closely contested season that they blew on the last day with the hurting 1-0 loss to URA at Wankulukuku.

On the impact card, Isabirye looks destined to win, on courageous grounds, it is Magera yet for the compassionate it is Ssenfuma.

Pilsner StarTimes Uganda Premier League awards

Sheraton Hotel, Thursday



Pilsner SUPL coach of the season

Mohammed Ssenfuma, Maroons

Alex Isabirye, Vipers