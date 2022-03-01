Isabirye’s Bul still dream of UPL title

Ibrahim Nsimbe will lead BUL FC strike force against visiting UPDF in Jinja City today.

Dreamers. Jinja side Bul have maintained a strong position in the league all season and coach Alex Isabirye says it is not time to stop dreaming of bigger ambitions as they host UPDF today

Bul coach Alex Isabirye has urged his side to never give up this early as they are still involved in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title race along with leaders Vipers and KCCA.
Fourth on the log with 30 points from 18 matches – 10 points off runaway Vipers – Isabirye, a league winner with URA in 2011, believes there is still room for hope.
“I’m instilling belief in my boys that next season we are going to compete strongly for the title and that starts with not giving up on the current cause even with 12 matches left,” Isabirye told Daily Monitor ahead of today’s clash with UPDF at the Kyabazinga Stadium Bugembe in Jinja City.

