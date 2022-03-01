Isabirye’s Bul still dream of UPL title

Bul coach Alex Isabirye has urged his side to never give up this early as they are still involved in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title race along with leaders Vipers and KCCA.

Fourth on the log with 30 points from 18 matches – 10 points off runaway Vipers – Isabirye, a league winner with URA in 2011, believes there is still room for hope.

“I’m instilling belief in my boys that next season we are going to compete strongly for the title and that starts with not giving up on the current cause even with 12 matches left,” Isabirye told Daily Monitor ahead of today’s clash with UPDF at the Kyabazinga Stadium Bugembe in Jinja City.

The Eastern Giants are a more composed entity since Isabirye took charge last August and have put up a fierce fight in the league and the Uganda Cup.

“I was given a two-year contract to rebuild Bul from a participating team into serious title contenders,” he said. “We’ll try everything and push in the Uganda Cup.”

At the moment, Bul hold the bragging rights among the three Jinja-based clubs with a better league position and dumping out cross-town rivals Busoga United on Friday to remain the only representatives in the Uganda Cup – in which they reached the finals last year.

Alex Isabirye, Bul head coach

Wary of the Soldiers onslaught

Isabirye acknowledges the latest improvement at UPDF under the tutelage of Brian Ssenyondo after they held Vipers and ousted Impala Hill in the Uganda Cup.

“UPDF have improved in the second round and haven’t lost in the last four matches. We want to make our home a fortress where we must win at all costs. I will be disappointed if we lose this game,” Isabirye stressed.

He will be without the services of injured midfielders Ibra Mugulusi, Pascal Ngobi, Joram Kirya and forward Hillary Onek.