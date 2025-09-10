Isak must shine at Anfield. But at what cost?

Some 17 years ago, Fernando Torres had just finished a successful debut season at Anfield, breaking club records by Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen and Ruud van Nistelrooy’s as his 24 goals made him the most prolific foreign goal scorer in a debut season in England.

But everybody agreed that Robbie Keane, then at Tottenham, would help the Spaniard turn Liverpool into a Premier League title contender. It did. But it didn’t.

The scenes that followed Keane’s exciting arrival at Anfield in the summer of 2008 revisited my cautious mind as Liverpool signed Swedish striker Alexander Isak for £125m on deadline day of the transfer window.

Unlike 2008, when the Reds were itching to end a 19-year wait for a league title, the irresistible temptation is that Liverpool’s 2025 spending spree was to bolster Arne Slot’s defending champions who struck gold with little input from Federico Chiesa, their only signing last season.

But hold on. Shall Isak simply walk into the Liverpool first XI, and continue the success his new teammates have so far mustered in their first three outings this season without causing any disruptions? Very unlikely.

Last season, Isak was easily the most consistent Premier League forward—Mohamed Salah topped in goals and assists but his major contribution ended in February.

Now the golden boot winner, Salah, and Isak, who followed him with 23 goals,

one of which against Liverpool, will be fighting a similar cause—ensuring Liverpool retains its title and vie for more.

But Isak’s arrival will surely cause some discomforts. To teammates or to the team. During his mutiny, trying to force Newcastle to let him go, Liverpool picked a perfect nine points—the only team to do so this season. Hugo Ekitike, new from Eintracht Frankfurt, was crucial with two of Liverpool’s eight goals but must now surrender the lead-striker role to Isak.

The lanky Frenchman has been enjoying his start to life at Merseyside, showcasing admirable mobility around the goal area and a good shot-goal ratio.

Now that could be interrupted.

He was unhappy being subbed against Arsenal after 79 minutes. Now he must be ready for more such disappointments. Thing is, Isak must shine.

But Ekitike’s 15 goals and 12 assists for Frankfurt are a sign he can thrive in a support-striker role like he did alongside Omar Marmoush before the Egyptian joined Man City in January.

Still, Ekitike is not the only concern in the looming shake-up. None of the possible formations by analysts in which Slot may accommodate Isak put Dominik Szoboszlai in the first XI. Except one which retained the Hungarian in the right-back position, where he has played twice for the injured Jeremie Frimpong.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold gone to Real Madrid, Liverpool badly need a dead ball specialist. Last weekend Szoboszlai flaunted his skills by dumping Arsenal with a deft free-kick.

But how shall he perfect his art if without regular football?

Cody Gakpo scored some crucial goals in the Reds triumphant season and already boasts a goal and two assists this term. With Luis Diaz out, the Dutchman had started marking the left flank as his territory. With Isak around, nothing seems so obvious.

Last week, Slot said with or without Isak, Liverpool had enough attacking options. These included Chiesa and teenager Rio Ngumoha, whose late goals defeated Bournemouth and Newcastle respectively. Now their minutes off the bench look fewer. Ngumoha, just 17, might wait. Chiesa, who will be 28 on October 25, may not.

The Keane-Torres scenario

In 2008, Keane could walk straight into any Premier League club’s first XI. Even now very few clubs wouldn’t need him.

The circumstances around his transfer somehow resemble Isak’s. Like Newcastle refused to sell, accusing Liverpool of approaching their striker ‘illegally’, Tottenham rejected Liverpool’s bid and accused them of inappropriately courting the Irishman.

And the hysteria that greeted Isak reminds you of what welcomed Keane to Anfield after his record £20m switch.

Everybody imagined a deadly Keane-Torres duo, perhaps better than that of Keane and Dimitar Berbatov, which had given Tottenham 49 goals in the past two seasons.

Even when Keane went seven games before scoring his first Liverpool goal, many thought it was just a matter of time.

When he finally broke the jinx, against PSV in the Champions League on October 1, 2008, it looked like the storm was over. It wasn’t.

He was benched again in the next league game. And against West Ham on December 1, he was substituted for the 15th time in 22 games. Not even a brace against Bolton Wanders or an equaliser against Arsenal in successive December games guaranteed him a place in the starting line-up.

By mid-January 2009, Liverpool was leading the league table but Keane and Torres had started just nine games together and scored only four goals between them while both on the pitch.

Ian Rush, Liverpool’s all-time record scorer, thought they needed more playing time together.

"They've not had a chance to get a partnership going yet. Torres has not been fit but given time together they can take the team to the level that is needed to win the title," Rush told BBC Sport.

"Without a doubt, the key for me to Liverpool winning the League is if they get their partnership going."

Sadly, the partnership failed. At first, Keane and Torres were excited to pair up. They built a rapport. But soon, Torres started cutting out his striking partner out of attacks and instead passed to Steven Gerrard, with whom he had formed a lethal duo in his debut season.

Keane was sold back to Tottenham in the January window and Liverpool finished second to Manchester United in the league.

Keane blamed his failure on manager Rafa Benitez.

"When I spoke to the club and Rafa, the idea was for me and Torres to play together. But then I soon realised a few games in that wasn't the case,” Keane told the Liverpool Echo in 2022. "The year before Stevie [Gerrard] was playing in that 10 and he and Torres had an unbelievable partnership. And that's the way he wanted to continue. He liked that extra body in the midfield in the overloads."

With 126 goals, Keane ranks 16th among the Premier League’s all-time goal scorers, a record Isak would surely admire. But if he is to aim for it his Liverpool spell must count.

Selective rotation

There’s talk of teams playing more games than before, as justification for a bigger squad that allows rotation. But there are some players who play every game and every minute, as long as they are fit.

Salah earned that status instantly when he was 25 when he joined Liverpool in 2017. But even now at 33, his endurance and accuracy seemingly lower, the Egyptian does not look like he would entertain being substituted regularly. He had no peers. But now that Isak is in the house, that entitlement may be checked.

Newcastle fans have made their feelings known.

Pep Guardiola tried to manage the star-studded midfield of Ilkay Gundorgan, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, among others.

But Jack Grealish struggled to fit in after his £100m switch from Aston Villa. His success came at Phil Fodden’s expense, and when Fodden regained his slot, Grealish again felt lost and hopeless. He is now seeking redemption at Everton.

World Cup winner Julian Alvarez also failed to command regular football alongside the prolific Erling Haaland. He left City for Atletico Madrid.

The Carroll-Suarez scenario

The last time Liverpool bought two strikers in a single window, one flourished, another flopped.

So, Slot must ensure the club does not replay a Carrol-Suarez scenario.

After selling Torres to Chelsea for a record £50m, Liverpool bought Luis Suarez from Ajax on £22.8m, hours before they got Andy Carroll from guess where, Newcastle at £35m in the same January 2011 window.

Suarez inherited the iconic No. 7 shirt vacated by Keane and club legends Kevin Keegan and Kenny Dalglish and the Uruguayan striker prevailed.

From scoring on his debut, Suarez dragged Liverpool almost single-handedly to the league title in 2014, before Gerrard intercepted his path to immortality (remember that slip that gifted Chelsea victory at Anfield?). After serving a five-match ban for another biting incident, Suarez scored 31 league goals and 12 assists in 33 matches.

But by then, Carrol was on loan at West Ham having failed to impress manager Dalglish. The towering striker had grabbed headlines with a late winner in a 2–1 victory against Everton in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in 2012. Teammate Jamie Carragher said the goal was "worth £35 million in itself" and that Carroll would "be remembered forever."

But Carroll later revealed he did not even want to leave Newcastle for Liverpool. He even tried to fail the medical. But Liverpool nevertheless paid £35m, making him the most expensive British player. Once loaned to West Ham, he never returned.

It seems foolish to predict that Isak, the third most expensive player on earth, may fail. He’s gifted, versatile and aggressive. And the numbers show. He said he has a lot to give, to improve and “to win everything.”

But there’s enough evidence that expensive players too can flop: Torres and Andriy Shevchenko at Chelsea; Philippe Coutinho at Barcelona; Grealish at Manchester City; Anthony at Manchester United, Darwin Nunez at Liverpool, Nicolas Pepe at Arsenal, among others.

Slot’s team may also struggle with shortages in defensive roles. And it might negate Isak’s progress.

Factfile

Date of birth: September, 21, 1999 (age 25)

Place of birth: Solna, Sweden

Height: 1.92 m 6ft 4in)

Position(s): Striker

Youth career

2005–2016: AIK

Senior career

2016–2017: AIK

2017–2019: Borussia Dortmund II

2017–2019: Borussia Dortmund

2019: Willem II (loan)

2019–2022: Real Sociedad

2022–2025: Newcastle United