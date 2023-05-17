Isiko grateful for Fufa coaching program

Football fans in Jinja City got the opportunity to interact with two top officials in the head of Fufa media Shawn Mubiru and Ayub Isiko, a coach at Bul when the Guinness Bright house visited.

Isiko has had a rollercoaster football journey. A first born in a family of four, Isiko started playing football at age 10 which won him a bursary at Iganga Town council.

He played football through his secondary education and got scouted by Iganga Municipal Council after his senior six.

Isiko, a striker, started life in the top flight with a bang, scoring 18 goals to finish first runner up in the top scorer’s race.

His exploits saw Iganga Town Council land him before he swapped for Jinja Municipal Council for a year and eventually Bul. At the latter, he finished behind Robert Ssentongo in 2012 for the golden boot once again.

Isiko also moved his talents across the border to Tanzania where played for Kagera Sugar, Mutibwa Sugar and Ocean in Zanzibar.

"As his life was picking up, he suffered a setback when he lost his right arm in an accident that also claimed five lives. Life changed, I lost hope, lost friends and thought I was now useless,” says Isiko, who was left devastated.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) handed him a lifeline with a coaching career.

“Fufa gave me the opportunity to study my coaching badges and here I am living and still active in football,” he added.

He encouraged youngsters to do everything with passion as it will take those places.

Shawn Mubiru challenged Jinja population to support their home teams namely Busoga United, Gaddafi and Bul.

The administrator also promised that Fufa is doing its best to develop talent in the region on top of creating an environment to sustain clubs.

Ayub Isiko at a glance

Clubs: Iganga Town Council, Iganga Municipal Council, Bul Fc, Iganga Town Council, Jinja Municipal Council, Kagera Sugar, Mutibwa Sugar and Ocean

Teams coached: Bul (U-15, U-17) and assistant coach

Achievements: Two time runner-up for Uganda Premier League top scorer gong