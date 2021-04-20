Ismail’s Fulltime: Cranes payment list, McKinstry and Mourinho fired

By Our Reporter More by this Author

It’s Ismail Fulltime carrying a major surgery on why the European Super League might fail or succeed.

On this edition, Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo is joined by a pro-ESL David Rukasi to cut through the pros and cons of the biggest change in the structure of football as we know it.

Ismail is eternally a fence-sitter and throughout this episode his opinion on the ESL oscillates even if he overly thinks it won’t succeed.

David is decided on the fact that it’s the way to go. Why?

Back home, Fufa released a list of money paid to players over a three-year period in yet another gaffe to blight the federation.

Fufa also let Johnny McKinstry go. Was that the inevitable finish, just like the Jose Mourinho’s at Tottenham Hotspur?

Also, why is Express losing shine in their bid to win the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title? You will be amazed by the reason.

If you love speed, Formula One and Moto GP have a home here.

Click here to listen to the full podcast