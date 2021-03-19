Ismail's Fulltime: Digesting the biggest sports stories

By Monitor Reporters More by this Author

Ismail’s Fulltime is a bi-weekly sports podcast that digests the biggest sports stories. Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo brings his knowledge and touch to you along with a guest to rip the carcass while handing our flowers and frowns.

On this edition, Ismail is joined by Deus Bugembe, a sports writer with Daily Monitor and they delve into the talk of Manchester United handing Ole Gunnar Solkjaer a new contract. Does he deserve one having not won anything yet?

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League has taken a break with URA on top of the log on 36 points. Who is doing the chasing? In addition, there is an unlikely title race unfolding in Spain while Ugandan rugby returned after a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This and lot's more is discussed on the show.

Listen to the podcast here