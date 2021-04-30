ISMAIL'S FULLTIME: Fixture congestion, Betway Power, and the big games in Europe

By Our Reporter More by this Author

On this episode of the bi-weekly podcast, Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo is joined by Andrew Oluka to dissect the biggest topics in the sport today.

First, where is Ghana going to spend $25m on the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup?

Nations are spending more and more on sports but raising it remains an issue. Today, we take a lesson from Ghana and try to transplant it to Uganda.

Then, all Ugandan football coaches are complaining about the fixture congestion that has demanded that teams play a game every 48 to 72 hours.

The solution lies in nutrition, recovery programs, and rest. It must be time for teams to learn from science.

Take an example of KCCA. Over the past fortnight or so, the 13-time StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions traveled nearly five hours to Mbarara.

A day later, they drew goalless with hosts Mbarara City in a game where KCCA were second-best for long periods.

They returned to Kampala. Then, Morley Byekwaso’s team embarked on an eight-hour road journey to Arua to face Onduparaka in a league game.

At kick-off at the Ababet Greenlight Stadium, KCCA had accumulated 18 hours on the road over a six-day period.

The previous week, they were in Mbarara for a Stanbic Uganda Cup game against Nyamityobora. Surely change must come now.

In Europe, we try to explain the second half renaissance of Man City against PSG plus Chelsea’s draw in Madrid.

In the lesser competition, surely Man United are home and dry while Villarreal versus Arsenal remains dicey. Have you found the winners yet?

In the boardroom, there’s Hassan Salihamidzic versus Hans Deiter-Flick at Bayern Munich. What could go wrong in paradise?

Also, get into the fast lane and understand the troubles at Ugandan basketball club Namuwongo Blazers, KCCA Leopards, and Betway Power.

This is indeed the fast lane to full-time.

ENJOY LISTENING!!