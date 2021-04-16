Ismail’s Fulltime: Magogo rant, Uganda Cranes players’ exit and Man City’s quadruple hunt?

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo More by this Author

We are back after a short silence. It’s Ismail Fulltime. In this edition, Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo lends his thought to the raging debates.

Recently, the Fufa president Eng Moses Magogo described our national team football style in derogatory terms.

Yes, he was out of order and should be condemned but what’s the bigger story? Is it election fever or the push for wages by Sulaiman Mutyaba got to him.

These events were soon followed by the arrest of Mutyaba which left a rotten egg on the face of Fufa.

Then, Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango, his former vice Hassan Wassswa and Micheal Azira retired from the national team.

Is there more to their resignations that meets the eye as they have over 150 caps for Uganda Cranes?

Advertisement

And yes, sports is coming back. Football broke part of the Covid-19 chains first then rugby. Now motorsport and basketball are back.

Then there’s a lot to watch out for in the final weeks of the European season with compelling title races in Italy, France, and Spain.

Why has Real Madrid impressed me the most?

Then that quadruple talk, can an injury-free Man City do it?

If you love speed, this is the right podcast to listen to as Formula One goes into race two and Marc Marquez returns to Moto GP.

Hooray!!!