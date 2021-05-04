Ismail’s Fulltime: Protest at Old Trafford was coming, Kiprotich picked and Arsenal’s progress

By Our Reporters More by this Author

Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo is on this bi-weekly to debate the biggest sports topics starting with the protests at Old Trafford that led to the postponement of Man. United versus Liverpool.

While the European Super League played a part, the animosity between the fans and the Glazer family is 16 years old.

Supporters have always been suspicious of the Glazers' motives ever since they took control in 2005, believing them to be driven purely by money and the opportunity to exploit the club brand's commercial power.

But beyond the short-term impact of Sunday's protests, they will not force the Glazers into selling United and that creates a problem for the club and Premier League. If the fans cannot get what they want, there is a risk of Sunday's violence and disruption happening again.

But wait a minute, not every group of fans has the same kind of differences with the owners, or do they?

In this file photo taken on August 19, 2016 Manchester United's US co-chairmen Joel Glazer (R) and Avram Glazer (L) attend the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England. PHOTO/AFP

For example, should Man. City, Chelsea and Liverpool fans also join the crusade against owners?

If those fans are protesting, back home, Ugandan athletics fans are debating the decision to pick Stephen Kiprotich for the Olympics. The legend deserves every praise but Solomon Mutai is aggrieved.

We also shred the Uefa Champions League and Europa League semi-finals, picking who will go to the finals.

ENJOY LISTENING!!!