Ismail’s Fulltime: Uganda Cranes’ failure to make the Afcon is not down to only the final game

On Ismail’s Fulltime, Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo brings his knowledge to the biggest sports stories of the time.

On this edition, Ismail is joined by sports journalist John Vianney Nsimbe to put meat to the skeleton of Uganda’s Cranes failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for a third successive time.

Can you reduce an entire six-game qualification campaign to just the final game? Who of the coaches; Johnny McKinstry and Abdallah Mubiru takes the lion’s share of the blame?

You probably have qualms about the selections and decisions that Mubiru made in the two games against Burkina Faso and Malawi. Hear our side of the story.

Just when the Uganda Cranes’ loss sinking in, KCCA sacked coach Mike Mutebi. Why all over a sudden did they do that? We debate his legacy at the club and the challenge that awaits his replacement and protégé Mike Mutebi.

Still with the local football, KCCA are expected to compete for the Uganda Premier League title always. But, this season shows that none of the teams has the advantage. Why so? You also get to learn who we think should win the league as the second round resumes.

We get to rank Sergio Kun Aguero as he leaves Manchester City at the end of the season. What will change with the team?

“I am the MVP,” so claimed James Harden. Is he? So are we on Ismail’s Fulltime. Listen in.



