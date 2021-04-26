Ismail’s Fulltime: Uganda’s vaccination of Olympic-bound athletes, La Liga title race, and Champions League semis

By Our Reporter More by this Author

The countdown to the postponed Tokyo Olympics is on. The quadrennial Games should have happened last year, but the Covid-19 pandemic stuttered those plans.

Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo highlights the challenges that have come with vaccinating athletes in time for the Tokyo Games starting on July 23.

In our case, Ugandan athletes are supposed to be taking that vaccine now since the country has only procured the AstraZeneca vaccine which requires two doses eight weeks apart. Shall we be able to beat these deadlines?

Also, Uganda’s biggest medal hope Joshua Cheptegei was beaten in the 1500m by Ronald Musagala. Why was the long-distance specialist trying his hand out in the middle distance? Does the ‘loss’ matter anyway?

I am loving the title races in Spain and France. How critical is momentum in the two races? And who might prevail?

Lille’s 3-2 win at Lyon knocked the latter out of the title race, or did it not?

After the Carabao Cup triumph, how much does Pep Guardiola need the Uefa Champions League title to get validation?

What selection headaches do the managers face and who will prevail between PSG-Man City and Chelsea-Real Madrid? Ismail gives his verdict at kick-off…

How ominous is Rafael Nadal’s victory in Barcelona ahead of the French Open in May?



