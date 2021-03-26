Ismail's Fulltime: Uganda vs Malawi: Which of the teams will feel the pressure more?

By Monitor Reporter More by this Author

On Ismail’s Fulltime, Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo brings his knowledge to the biggest sports stories of the time.

On this edition, Ismail is joined by sports enthusiast Andrew Oluka to tear into the carcass of Uganda Cranes’ failings against Burkina Faso.

The goalless draw with the West African put them on nine points, thereby qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations. Uganda remain second on eight while Malawi have seven.

What could Abdallah Mubiru have done better and what changes will he make for the final game in Blantyre with the hosts needing a win while a draw will do for Uganda to make a third straight Afcon?

Who will feel the pressure more?

Hooray, the fast cars of Formula One are back in the 23-race season. Will anyone challenge Lewis Hamilton after his drive into the gravel in pre-season?

Which drivers will run Hamilton closest? Do the change of teams for many drivers help?

What will constitute a good season for Mick Schumacher?

In addition, Arsenal and Liverpool have big decisions to make in regard to making the loan deals of Martin Ordegaard and Ozan Kabak permanent. Will they move?

