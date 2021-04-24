Ismail’s Fulltime: Why European Super League is not dead as Mutyaba’s case against Fufa goes to DPP

By Our Reporter More by this Author

The fallout of the European Super League, surely it’s not over after protests and apologies. Are owners in precarious situation?

Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo is again joined by David Rukasi to add meat to the bone that the ESL ‘dog’ had to abandon as fans, Uefa, Fifa and politicians made it tasteless.

In England, MPs, now want the German club ownership model as fans push for the exit of owners at Man United and Arsenal.

How much power do fans really have after their protests stopped the ESL in its tracks and maintained the soul of European football?

At home, Fufa will do their best not to give Mike Mutyaba relevance as the former Uganda Cranes midfielder continues his activism against what he calls "corruption" at the local soccer body.

Mutyaba has been at it for about a month now, calling out President Moses Magogo's administration and accusing them of not paying players what is owed to them.

Will the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), State House Anti-Corruption Unit and the Ministry of Education and Sports help?

Are journalists choosing not to pursue this story that’s about activism or could they do better?

On the pitch, what does Express beating Vipers at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende mean for the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title race?

Beg as you play is what Ugandan volleyball league champions Nemostars have been doing in Tunisia, what should be done about funding?

From quadruple to treble, how many more bad choices can Pep Guardiola make ahead of the Carabao Cup final?

