It’s another drawing board after Vipers fail to find Caf Champions League hole

For 62 odd minutes, Al Hilal were content to bide their time. Enjoying a 1-0 lead they picked in Kampala, they entertained Vipers in Omdurman with the patience of a praying mantis on a hunt.

Vipers held their belief, their fate, their dreams and their all on their boots, stringing passes as they attempted to break down the hosts with a vital away goal that would even the affair.

Fred Kajoba’s men should have seen that the Sudanese were not just defending their lead but also content on wearing down their visitors until they were desperate enough to make a mistake.

Their wait and patience was rewarded on 62 minutes when Siraje Ssentamu scuffed a misguided back pass that Hani al Dhani calmly controlled before clinically sending the ball beyond advancing Fabien Mutombora in the Vipers goal.

The writing had been on the wall that Vipers journey in the Caf Champions League was set to be brief. But the Uganda champions flattered to deceive even themselves when they kept their fate intact for a full hour on the western banks of the River Nile.

Game plan foiled

Without regular starters Halid Lwaliwa, Abdul Karim Watambala, Abraham Ndugwa, Geoffrey Wasswa and Milton Kariisa, Vipers were not expected to be on top of their game. But Kajoba had talked belief and warned that only players who believed in overturning the result should board the plane.

The players indeed responded to the gaffer’s rallying call and should have had something from the decent first half under the sunny conditions inside the Omdurman stadium. Fate had its own ideas.

By employing Disan Galiwango as an advanced left-back and Ibrahim Orit on the right, Kajoba sought team balance and supply to forwards Sserunkuma and Manzoki but that route was foiled.

And now Vipers patron Lawrence Mulindwa will have to return to the drawing board, with retaining the league for the first time in five attempts his new burning desire.

