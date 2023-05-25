It's not over until URA sing

From the body language at full time on Tuesday, Vipers and KCCA have thrown in the towel in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title race.

Reigning champions Vipers needed a Karim Watambala penalty in added time to draw 1-all with Bul at the Fufa technical centre in Njeru.

Bul last won a league game on December 21, 2022 when Alex Isabirye was in charge before crossing to Vipers. That winless run is now 13 matches heavy.

KCCA stuttered to a goalless draw at Busoga United. The latter confirmed their stay in the league for another season with a game to spare.

Those results, coupled with SC Villa’s 1-0 victory over Blacks Power at a noisy Wankulukuku that sent the latter to the lower tier, left KCCA and Vipers needing a favour.

The pair have 50 points apiece, two adrift of Villa heading into the final match day on Saturday.

In fact, none of the two coaches –Isabirye and Jackson Mayanja of KCCA – did undertake their customary post-match interviews.

Their often reliable club websites did not post written match reports. The front pages stayed with the respective match previews till now. They were deflated.

Some Vipers fans and players even whispered shifting their attention to lifting the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The Venoms lead Solitilo Bright Stars 4-0 from the semi-final first leg. The second leg is to come next week.

With Police and Adjumani in their half of the draw, Vipers will be favourites to win a third Uganda Cup and second in three years.

The writing in the wall – a Villa victory over URA at Wankulukuku will ensure that Uganda’s most successful league side lift the title for the first time in 19 years.

Taxmen critical

That 17th league title may not be a foregone conclusion as URA know how to throw a spanner in the works despite having nothing to gain.

On the final day of the 2017/18 season, the Tax Collectors, then a mid-table side, were the centrepiece of the relegation battle.

Proline needed to beat URA at their Lugogo home to stand a chance of safety and send Express down. Daniel Isiagi gave the hosts the lead.

Under coach Sam Ssimbwa, the visitors scored through Ronald Kigongo and Shafiq Kagimu to earn a 2-1 comeback victory.

Across town, Alfred Leku scored the historic winner on 55 minutes to beat Masavu 1-0 in Entebbe to preserve the status of Uganda’s oldest club side.

Proline closed out the season second from bottom in 15th position with 28 points, three behind Express. UPDF and Masavu went down too.

Five years later, four-time league champions URA, going nowhere in sixth on 39 points, can decide the league winners just like they did with relegation.

Of course, Vipers and KCCA still have a job to do in their respective home games against Busoga United and Bright Stars at Lugogo and Kitende.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Saturday – 3pm

Arua Hill vs. Wakiso Giants, Arua

Blacks Power vs. Express, Lira

KCCA vs. Bright Stars, Lugogo

Maroons vs. Bul, Luzira

UPDF vs. Onduparaka, Bombo

SC Villa vs. URA, Wankulukuku