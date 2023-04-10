It’s Quality time in Buikwe qualifiers

Quality High School in Buikwe has sealed a place in the Greater Mukono zonal finals at the first time of asking to lift the district trophy after finishing top of the four-team table on Saturday.

The school run by charity organisation Save African Child Uganda in Buwundo village Buikwe District, was started in 2012 to cater for needy, orphaned and vulnerable children.

They finished with seven points in a round-robin finals tournament ending their qualifying round unbeaten.

Regular campaigners St Andrew's Lugazi finished second with six points, Mehta were third with five while Rehaboth Integrated Kangulumira took the wooden spoon with one point.

School directors Ivan Nsera and Ann Isuba have been passionate about sports but aligned their dreams when co-directors William Luwagga, a former Cranes international and Haruna Kyobe zeroed on experienced youth coach Peter Serumaga, who has proved an inspired appointment.

Sserumaga has guided Quality to the zonal tournament unbeaten scoring the highest number of goals with their two players; Calton Muwonge, 14 and striker Joseph Pinto Wasswa, 15, winning individual awards.

Muwonge saved two penalties in the finals to emerge best goalkeeper and Wasswa was the best striker with 11 goals. Their skipper Aaron Abira, would have been the obvious best defender had the award been offered.

There will be more surprises this season as many overage players have been screened out in a stringent online registration exercise.

Following the victory, Quality will join the race for a place in the nationals during the zonal games in Mukono this weekend.

Their fans will hope that they can again mount a sustained run against eight opponents from Mukono, four from Kayunga and four from Buikwe to earn one of the four slots on offer for the national games in Nyakasura.

There will also be interest in how Sserumaga fares as a head coach in schools’ football, with former managerial experience at St Mary's Kitende between 2012 and 2012 as well as Bishop’s SS and Namiryango College.

Business end

The boys’ final will be held in Fort Portal City between May 6-19 at Nyakasura School. The girls finals will be played in Mbarara.

An estimated 64 schools are expected at the finals. Some of the final slots have been decided while others are pending play-offs and petitions.

Zonal finals have been completed in Ankole, Teso and Wakiso, among others while Bugisu, Mukono, Acholi, Busoga, Rwenzori, Bunyoro, Kigezi and Masaka expect to be done by this weekend.

Nakaseke’s final was not played after all schools that qualified for the playoffs were found wanting.

Buikwe District boys football

Final results

Mehta 0-1 St Andrews

Quality 3-0 Rehaboth

St Andrews 1-2 Quality

Mehta 2-0 Rehaboth

Rehaboth 0-1 St Andrews

Mehta 0-0 Quality