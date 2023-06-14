It's Stojanovic for SC Villa

Newly appointed SC Villa head coach Dusan Stojanovic has everything Micho Sredojevic-thesque about him.

Like the current Uganda Cranes coach arrived at SC Villa over 20 years ago, he is full of promise, aplomb and possesses shades of potential.

The 37-year-old's straightforwardness when asserting his views to the media is reminiscent of the young version of Micho that had staunch Jogoo fans then pride in their latest catch.

At his unveiling Tuesday at the nanoscopic Villa offices in Industrial Area-Kampala, Stojanovic admitted to having been introduced to the club's ambitious project and illustrious history by his battle-hardened compatriot though he preaches a different approach to work.

“Yes, he (Micho) has influenced me to join Villa as he did with my past jobs (his assistant at Egyptian giants Zamalek and Zambian national team). We are good friends and we are from the same country as well,” he revealed in a deep Serbian ascent.

Micho inherited a Villa team that had been molded into a commanding winning outfit by the late Paul Hasule and had bagged the 1998 and 2000 league and cup double on top of forming the bedrock for the Uganda Cranes.

He breathed a new lease of life into Villa that yielded the 2002 double, 2003 league crown and two Cecafa titles yet the atmosphere is totally different for his protege Stojanovic.

Over time, Micho's charm has somewhat waned and his tactics are no longer beyond reproach if his recent lukewarm performances is anything to go by.

Time to work

The former Creva Zvezda and FC Krasnodar assistant coach takes over a relatively inexperienced Villa side that shocked many with their surprise title attempt last season with many pivotal players now reportedly out of contract.

“I know Villa have long glory and tradition (title winning) and their fans are thirsty for new success. We know the weight of our jersey and badge, and we need to figure out how to handle the pressure.

“The past coaches (Jackson Magera and Ibrahim Kirya) did a good job but were unlucky (not to win the league title on the last day)," he said.

Villa vice president Daniel Bakaki didn't mince his words whilst outlining what they expect from the poker-faced Serb - winning the league crown next season.

Stojanovic made another solemn pledge; " We need to upgrade and we want to keep the ongoing process up. I have an obligation to continue on that path which brought a lot of joy to the Villa family.

“I hope we will have more reasons to be happy then. I'm not a person who wants to talk a lot but I think that our work will speak for us on the field with hard work.”

He will be assisted by Morley Byekwaso who got a three-year deal to majorly work on the youth outfit. Stajonovic spared time to hint at the playing style Villa fans should expect.

“My style of play with Villa will be based on the field to play and to score a lot of goals through possession. It should be based on the type of players I have, then I can make a game plan accordingly,” he stressed.

Under Magera and Kirya, the 16-time league winners cut out an impulsive image of a gritty side that conceded less goals but struggled to find the back of the net (scored 27 goals in 28 matches).

For starters, the last Serbian to take on the reins at Villa Park was Srdjan Zivojnov aka Zivo who was sacked just seven games into the 2011-2012 season which spells to Stojanovic that he is treading a tightrope.

“Last season was a terrible one because of the way it ended but it gave us something to learn. We have appointed Stojanovic because we realised that he has experience in African football. We welcome him at Villa and we expect a lot from him,” Bakaki stressed.

Redemption

To Byekwaso, serving under the Serbian gaffer will be another launchpad to learn new coaching ideas which cost him the coveted job at KCCA in April.

“I have been more successful working under local managers and I know how to behave. Coming here as an assistant coach is not a degrading move.

"I have been lacking a lot and I wanted to work with a foreign coach. My CV has been missing working with a foreign coach. I want to learn new things and this is the best chance that I can’t miss,” Byekwaso admitted in his customary softspoken tone.

Stajonovic may not be as successful as Englishman Geofff Hudson who won two doubles for Villa between 1988 and 1991 or Micho, but one thing is a certainty - a herculean task lies in the wait for him.

Stojanovic at a glance

Full name; Dusan Stojanovic



Age: 37



Education; University of Belgrade, Bachelor's Degree in Sports Studies



Coaching qualification; Uefa A

Coaching experience