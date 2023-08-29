Ivory Coast in sight for CBE, JKT Queens

Central Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) believe this is their time, and probably best chance, to make it to the Caf Women’s Champions League that is due November 5-19 in Ivory Coast.

The Ethiopians, alongside South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars, have been at every edition of the Cecafa qualifiers and vie for the region’s lone slot with Tanzania’s first timers JKT Queens on Wednesday at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

“It has not been easy getting to the final because all teams in the competition have really improved,” CBE coach Heye Gizaw Birhanu, said after they beat Kenya’s Vihiga Queens 2-1 in extra time on Sunday to make the finals.

That was a grudge match with a befitting end for CBE. Vihiga beat them 2-1 in the finals of the 2021 qualifiers in Nairobi and nearly did again. But Loza Abera’s stoppage time equalizer forced extra time, where Aregash Tadesse bent one into the top corner in the fifth minute of the added 30 to ensure CBE pull through.

Abera, in particular, looks to have suppressed her own individual goals for collective triumphs. She scored 11 and 13 goals in the 2021 and 2022 qualifiers respectively but has only managed five here so far. She drops deep, ventures wide more and has not sulked about being taken off to rest in some games against minnows.

“We are a more experienced side than JKT Queens at this level and we must show that in the final. We shall not take them for granted, but we know what to expect and what to do about it,” Birhanu added.

No pushovers

JKT, on the other hand, are proving that they are no pushovers and want to become the second Tanzanian team to make the Champions League. They won the Tanzanian Premier League at the expense of 2021 and 2022 champions Simba Queens.

The latter had some of its experienced stars move to Burundi’s Buja Queens ahead of these qualifiers. But when JKT met Buja in the semis on Sunday, the Tanzanian side still managed to come from 1-0 down in the 11th minute to win 3-1 and remain the only team in the competition that has won all its matches.

“We are happy to reach the final, but we know facing the Ethiopian team will not be an easy task. We need to prepare well because I believe in my players if we play according to plan, ” JKT Queens coach Esther Fredy Chaburuma, who is also assistant coach of the Tanzania women’s team and has the backing of its head coach Bakari Shime in the stands, said.

CAF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Dates: November 5-19, Ivory Coast

CECAFA QUALIFIERS

Fixtures – Wednesday, FTC Njeru

Third Place: Vihiga Queens (Ke) vs. Buja Queens (Bdi), 1pm