Ivory Coast players given bonuses, villas for AFCON triumph
What you need to know:
- The players were all also awarded the national order, the highest public distinction in the country.
Ivory Coast players and their coach Emerse Fae were given bonus payments and villas during a presidential ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate their Africa Cup of Nations victory as hosts.
The Elephants beat Nigeria 2-1 in Sunday's final to lift the continental crown for the third time.
Each member of the squad was given 50 million CFA francs ($82,152) and a villa of the same value.
Coach Fae received 100 million CFA francs for masterminding a remarkable turnaround after replacing the sacked Jean-Louis Gasset midway through the tournament following a 4-0 group-stage defeat by Equatorial Guinea.
"You have brought happiness to all Ivorians, bravo, bravo," said Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara.
The players were all also awarded the national order, the highest public distinction in the country.