Ivory Coast players given bonuses, villas for AFCON triumph

Ivory Coast players and their coach Emerse Fae were given bonus payments and villas during a presidential ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate their Africa Cup of Nations victory as hosts.

The Elephants beat Nigeria 2-1 in Sunday's final to lift the continental crown for the third time.

Each member of the squad was given 50 million CFA francs ($82,152) and a villa of the same value.

Coach Fae received 100 million CFA francs for masterminding a remarkable turnaround after replacing the sacked Jean-Louis Gasset midway through the tournament following a 4-0 group-stage defeat by Equatorial Guinea.

"You have brought happiness to all Ivorians, bravo, bravo," said Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara.