Jamal: Fearless in and out of goal

There were worse fears for Uganda Cranes and Richards Bayside goalkeeper Jamal Salim Magoola's national team career after reports surfaced that he was part of the gallant group of players that stood up to the federation during the 2019 Egypt Afcon campaign.

In fact, after a social media altercation with one of the prominent politicians that sided with Fufa, it looked like the jolly custodian had dug his own grave.

Just like renowned American wrestling character Undertaker(real name Mark William Calaway), he rose from the ruins to return to the Cranes fold and is now shoo-in in to start in the crucial Afcon tie against Algeria in Cameroon today.

Interestingly, the sit-down strike in Cairo before Cranes faced Senegal at the round of 16 yielded some positive fruits with each player being wired $6000 (Shs21m then) but left a reported wide disconnect between the ring leaders and those in power.

Ahead of the Algerian onslaught, Jamal is ahead of the cutthroat competition from Charles Lukwago (St George) and Nafian Alinzi (URA) simply because of his decade-long experience and the the imperious form at South African side Richards Bay that saw him being nominated for the season best goalkeeper alongside Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams and Supersport United's Ricardo Goss.

In this exclusive no-holds-barred interview with Sunday Monitor, Jamal, as he is fondly referred to by peers, freely speaks out on his football and family journey thus far, posing to underline the low points and expeditiously picking himself up to brace for whatever the future holds.

You're back in the Cranes' goalkeeping contention, what made you accept the silver platter offer to return?

Hahaha, this is a good question but at the same time an easy one to answer. If you walk up to any kid playing football at the village level, boy or girl, they will tell you that their dream is to represent their country.

In short, it is a hard opportunity to turn down because you break bones, sweat almost on a daily basis and sacrifice a lot to don the national team jersey.

There have been turbulent times for Cranes lately with results not coming as everyone would like, do you think the timing was right to return?

Every nation gets its low moments. Actually, allow me to refer to these turbulent times as learning or rebuilding phases and we all have to pay a price for a bright future.

Cranes are on that road now and it's time for us (players and officials) to write a new history. I'm a player with big dreams and such chances help in the character development of the player.

So, I believe the timing was right for both parties because now I play regularly in the South African top league and the Cranes needed a good pool of goalkeepers to push one another.

Having been part of the last Afcon side that made the Afcon finals, what do you think of the current Cranes set-up?

I'm that person who distances myself from comparing people. The last Afcon side was good and this current Cranes is equally good.

The only gap is in experience and exposure but the talent is visible. As a player, it's teamwork that is key, not individual brilliance so if you get your chemistry right, you become a good side.

I believe you have siblings, and no one is like you in looks, traits, and so on. So, we are all different and special in our ways.

The national team has money in the bank, a new sponsor, more partners,allowances galore, and promissory notes always paid on time, what can the team do to turn around their fortunes on the pitch?

The money part is not me to answer or give my opinion on. That's for administrators so no comment about that.

About the second part of your question, I think the technical team has the right answers because they have a strategy and targets to meet.

After being in the national team wilderness for a while, what would you like to prove to the world?

Wow, prove to the world? Come on brother, it has never been about proving a point. Donning the national team jersey is an honour.

You see players cry when the national anthem is being played, that's the weight of that jersey. It is bigger than one's ego.

Back to your question, to any player, when given a chance you focus on adding a brick or two to the national team wall with the help of your teammates.

How would you rank your club career from Uganda to Sudan and now South Africa, where have you shown your ability most?

Now this is a tricky one. How can a student mark himself? Football is a classroom with teachers as coaches, captains as student leaders, and players as students.

It would be a selfish move if I ranked my club career from Express FC to Richards Bay FC because you play 11 in a team at a go under normal circumstances.

Individual accolades mean a lot to players and I have several at home but you need everyone on your team to put in a decent shift to keep a clean sheet. Not forgetting the fans!

You were nominated as one of the top three goalkeepers in the PSL, did you see it coming?

The nomination is a success story for my club, the entire team, the goalkeeping department, and our wonderful fans.

At the start of the season, the club set targets and each department knew what to put in to achieve the set goal. For us, keeping it right was the task in every game.

We pushed hard in the first round and we managed to write history as a team. Unfortunately, we failed to duplicate the same in the second stanza.

Did I see it coming? Well, all I can say is that we had a good start that made us believe and fight to achieve more and more.

What feelings did you get after that prestigious nomination and what are your chances of winning it?

Being my first season in the Premier League Soccer (PSL), of course, it was heartwarming for me and my goalkeeping department because we train and push each other as a team.

I get good competition from Malcolm Jacobs in training sessions and this has helped me a lot. So, the nomination made us happy as a team, it was a good feeling in the camp.

About my chances of winning it, what do you want me to say? We are all winners and may the best goalkeeper take the gong home.

What kind of environment at Richards Bay has enabled you to have such an incredible first season, is it the solid defence, excellent coaches, or your experience?

I think I answered this question already but to stress my point, it's the environment and good technical team around me.

We were 12 warriors on the green; 11 players and the fans all the time. And off the turf, it is a big happy family.

How much has Dennis Onyango (former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper and skipper who has excelled in the DSTV Premiership with Mamelodi Sundowns) been an influence on you at the national team and now in South Africa?

He is my senior and I look up to him a lot. It's a blessing to have his name and mine in the same sentence.

In South Africa, Onyango is a big star and he has offered guidance to me throughout. When time allows we even train together. He is a big brother!

But I focus a lot on my game because I can't be him, I am me and I aim to also push hard and join the table of men.

How have you managed to juggle family duties and a career abroad?

It is hard. Really hard to be away from your family. You miss sharing some memories with them most of the year.

But I know they will understand why I am always away when they grow up because it's for their benefit. Because it's them who will enjoy the fruits.

On a light note, I compensate for the time I am away when I am around. But it's hard to go for months away from your family.

Was the Covid-19 pandemic when you were looking for a new club and looking after your family in Uganda the hardest moment of your life?

See, no one can say that period was easy because, regardless of the status, the country and world were in lockdown.

But on a positive note, I got more time with my family and friends. It is the longest holiday I have had in over a decade. Personal time is valuable and it was during Covid that I noticed it.

You're a Muslim, is how you treasure your faith part of the reasons for your success?

It has nothing to do with being a Muslim. Believing in the Creator and trusting his plans is the most important thing.

Okay, my religion gives me an upper hand since certain substances are a no-go zone.

So, that has helped me stay fit and focused because the temptations that come with that lifestyle see many make mistakes and lose focus.

There was a rumour at some point in your career that the Sudan national team wanted to take you on, clear the air on that?

Yes, those negotiations happened but it was a decision not only for me but my family and friends.

The offer was good and Sudan was on the verge of qualifying for Afcon. But remember that I was already in the Cranes set up. I represented my country for the junior sides.

So I had to refuse the dollars and a chance to play at the Afcon finals and trust the process. I don't regret saying no but Sudan remains my second home.

Your uncle Salim Magoola (former Express goalkeeper) must have inspired you to become an astute goalkeeper, have you got other upcoming talents in your family?

He is the main reason I'm a footballer today. I used to admire him, try out his kit, and push hard to play in the league like him.

I still seek his guidance. We talk a lot and he is happy that I kept my promise of turning professional.

My family has many talented individuals from all walks of life. Some in sports and others not. Talent is a wide thing and they are all special in my eyes.

What don't people know about Jamal and what next after your retirement?

Most don't know that I studied at University but didn't finish my course because of the Sudan (to Al Merriekh in 2014 and later rivals Al-Hilal) move. I have plans of completing that journey. After retiring, I want to be around football and help nurture more talents but make money as well. If I'm to mention names of my role models, I may need a full newspaper booklet.

Tell us more about your family that we don't get to see in the media.

I was born the late Jamal Salim Abud who hailed from Soroti and Nusurah Nite who was born in Pallisa. I'm married to the beautiful Salmah Omar and we have daughters Nusurate Bint Omar, Jasrah Fatume Bint Omar and sons Jamal Bin Omar Salim and Salim Bint Omar Salim.

Jamal Salim Magoola at a glance