Jamal stands tall after storm

Then came the news… and it was real: Salim Jamal had been recalled to the Uganda Cranes.

With it came the return from retirement of Uganda’s footballing great, Denis Onyango — whose comeback alone is a story of political statecraft. But for now, the focus is on Jamal.

For a goalkeeper who has endured years of turbulence — from clashes with Fufa administrators to the unpredictable influence of political pressures — this was more than just a call-up. It was redemption, vindication, and a return to the stage he was born to defend.

"I'm truly honoured and grateful to be called back to serve the national team. This call-up comes after a challenging period, but I’ve been so touched by the support I’ve received," said Jamal.

He added, his statement on X capturing the relief, pride, and determination that have defined his journey: “Seeing how happy so many of you are about my return has filled me with a great sense of motivation.”

Trials and turbulence

Once considered Onyango’s natural successor, Jamal fell out of favour amid disagreements with Fufa over several issues.

A case in point was the internal uprising at Egypt 2019 Afcon, when players demanded their bonuses ahead of the round of 16 match against Senegal.

These disputes were compounded by public clashes with political actors who often interfered in team affairs. At times, it seemed the national team door might close permanently.

Yet, Jamal refused to surrender. Signing with Richards Bay FC in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League, he honed his craft in one of Africa’s most competitive leagues, letting performance and professionalism speak louder than politics or controversy.

The Onyango factor

Jamal’s return to the Cranes is closely linked to the surprise comeback of Onyango, Uganda’s legendary goalkeeper. According to Daily Monitor sources, Onyango’s decision to return was contingent upon Jamal being recalled as well.

Onyango, who retired in 2021 after Uganda failed to qualify for Afcon 2022, was reportedly approached by state officials and Fufa president Moses Magogo following Uganda’s 3-3 draw with South Africa in Chan.

Under combined pressure, Onyango agreed to return — but only if Jamal rejoined the squad.

This move not only restored some calm to a volatile situation but also signaled the federation’s recognition of Jamal’s talent and professionalism.

Lessons from legends

It is no secret that Ugandan goalkeepers look up to Onyango, the country’s most decorated footballer, for guidance both on and off the pitch.

Jamal has openly credited Onyango with teaching him the importance of mental strength, focus, and letting results on the pitch define his story.

A return with purpose

With the 2026 World Cup qualifiers resuming — starting with Mozambique on September 5 at Mandela National Stadium, followed by Somalia, Botswana, and Algeria — Jamal’s recall is not just a personal triumph.

It symbolizes resilience, redemption, and a recommitment to defending Uganda’s colours at the highest level.

Fan support has been immediate and vocal, a chorus reinforcing that Jamal’s long, turbulent road has been noticed and appreciated. His own words resonate with gratitude and purpose:

"To those who have been asking why I wasn't on the team, thank you for your support. It means so much to me to know that you believed in me. This is our country, and we all share the same passion for this sport."

Jamal's last appearance for the Uganda Cranes was in November 2023 against Guinea.

With the storm weathered, and the present challenge embraced, Jamal will now join his teammates as the Cranes begin residential training on Monday.

Fifa 2026 World Cup Qualifiers (Caf)

September 5, 2025: Uganda vs Mozambique



September 8: Uganda vs Somalia

Afcon 2025 Finals – Morocco

December 21, 2025 - January 18, 2026

Uganda Cranes squad

Goalkeepers

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Omar Magoola (Richards Bay, South Africa), Nafian Alionzi (Defence Forces, Ethiopia) and Joel Mutakubwa (Bul)

Defenders

Elvis Bwomono (IBV, Iceland), Herbert Bockhorn (FC Magdeburg, Germany), Elio Capradossi (Universitatea Cluj, Romania), Rogers Torach, Hillary Mukundane (both Vipers) Toby Sibbick (Burton, England), Hilary Mukundane (Vipers), Jordan Obita (Hibernian, Scotland), Aziz Kayondo (Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Herbert Achayi, Gavin Kizito (both KCCA)

Midfielders

Ronald Ssekiganda (APR, Rwanda), Kenneth Semakula (Al Arabi SC, Kuwait), Joel Sserunjogi (KCCA), Abdu Karim Watambala (Vipers) and Travis Mutyaba (CS Sfaxien, Tunisia), Khali Aucho (Yanga, Tanzania)

Forwards

Denis Omedi (APR, Rwanda), Allan Okello (Vipers ), Joseph Mpande (PVF Cand FC, Vietnam), Rogers Mato (FK Vardar, Macedonia), Reagan Mpande (SC Villa), Steven Mukwala (Simba, Tanzania) Jude Ssemugabi (Kitara), John Paul Dembe (AC Hackens, Sweden), Patrick Jonah Kakande (SC Villa), Uchechukwu Ikpeazu (St. Johnstone, Scotland)



