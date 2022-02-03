January transfers: Title hopefuls focus on parallels

The January transfer window has been unusually quiet this time round, with notable teams like URA and Express seemingly content with the squads at their disposal.

The top most StarTimes Uganda Premier League contenders KCCA and Vipers have stood out with their desperate bid to give their sides that little edge.

And a little edge might be all they need at the very top of the table. The one-month long transfer window closed on Monday at midnight.

Morley Byekwaso knows pretty much that goals in gluts can lead the Kasasiro Boys to the elusive title success - and he viciously invaded the market to ensnare two proven goal scorers - Erisa Ssekisambu and Patrick Kaddu.

Ironically, both are returning to Lugogo with unfinished business left behind during the Mike Mutebi era.

Byekwaso will hope that sorjourn in Morocco and Egypt has polished Kaddu’s scoring acumen and expect to tap into his experience and aerial prowess.

Erisa Ssekisambu and Patrick Kaddu returned to KCCA for another spell following their departuer under former coach.

Goal pledge

“The coach (Byekwaso) brought me back because he knows what I did in the first stint. I know the situation at the club and its ambition. I want to score about 15 goals if given the chance to play,” Kaddu pledged at his unveiling on Monday.

The former Kira Young and Maroons forward must prove his worth to dislodge starters Davis Kasirye and Sadat Anaku that have so far yielded a combined nine goals.Charles Lwanga and Brian Aheebwa are the other striking options available after Sam Ssenyonjo was loaned to Wakiso Giants and Brian Kayanja still in the sickbay.

Kaddu netted 32 goals in the 64 matches he played for KCCA in the first three-year spell. That said, his professional switch to Moroccan sides Berkane and Youssoufia Berrechid after impressing with the Cranes in the 2019 Afcon was regrettable.

With the Egypt loan deal also proving futile, Kaddu’s biggest source of inspiration is now the national team trust extended by Uganda Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic lately.

Ssekisambu’s versatility upfront might push youngsters Rogers Mato, Andrew Kigozi and Usama Arafat to up their performance.

KCCA’s emphasis on adding firepower to their attack is understandable, as they have netted 22 goals in 14 matches as table leaders while second placed Vipers have notched 31 goals in the same number of games.

Mukundane puzzle

“Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles,” legendary Scottish coach Alex Ferguson once noted.

Vipers coach Roberto Oliveira aka Robertinho is toying that truism by recruiting former Mbarara City defender and skipper Hillary Mukundane.

The first choice centre-back pairing of Halid Lwaliwa and Livingston Mulondo has served the Brazilian to distinction, conceding only 13 goals thus far but for a long haul, he believes Mukundane and Bashir Asiku can offer reliable backup.

“I feel happy joining Vipers and it’s a dream come true because I’m at the biggest club in the country right now. I hope that many successes come from this,” Mukundane, a steely man-marker with some rough edges to polish, revealed.

Robertinho went for the jugular by offering prodigal son Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye a second chance saloon.

If indeed Zaga has matured, he confessed, Vipers’ creative realm will be boosted by a prodigiously skilled playmaker who only has to compete with his mood swings.

Veterans join Villa

Having performed relatively well against the big boys in the first round, SC Villa Greek coach Petros Koukouras has shopped for experience to bridge the gap further.

Bernard Agele, a defensive player who has had spells at Villa, Express and KCCA has rejoined SC Villa.

In came South Sudan international midfielder Steven Pawaar and compatriot Bernard Agele, a defensive player who has had spells at Villa, Express and KCCA before.

Former Express defender Shafiq Bakaki has also joined to push youngsters Kenneth Ssemakula Garvin Kizito, Gift Fred and Joseph Kafumbe.

Koukouras worked with Pawaar in Juba and wanted him to take over the key midfield anchoring role from Amir Kakomo and Abdallah Salim using his gigantic frame and impeccable ball distributing vision. There are rumours of the Jogoos luring free agent midfielder Sadam Juma soon.

Kambale scare

A cloud of uncertainty hovers over Wankulukuku after word filtered through that their protagonist Eric Kambale is having trials in Dubai at the moment.

Kambale’s 15 goals dragged Wasswa Bbosa’s Red Eagles to their first league trophies in nine years and his seven strikes this campaign stoked hopes of a title retention bid.