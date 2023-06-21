JICA, Bright Stars torch football flame among refugees

StarTimes Uganda Premier League side, Soltilo Bright Stars, with partners Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) made their way 270kms from Kampala to Rwamwanja refugee settlement camp in Kamwenge District with a mission.

The plan was to leave the settlement camp differently and at the end of a one day football clinic with refugee girls, many had been inspired and convinced to take on football.

Vanessa Mugenzi, 16, came from the Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo at age nine as a refugee. Along with a group of other refugees, she had to walk over 90kms to the border before being picked up by United Nations trucks that could not enter a war zone.

Seven years later, she has learnt the English language and equipped herself with different skills and as a football enthusiast, the clinic came in handy.

“The coaches have taught us how to play the game in a more organized way and the experience was very fulfilling. I have been attentive because I want to make the team that will represent us in the TICAD Cup,” she said.

JICA Senior Representative Fukuhara Ichiro hinted that as an organization they will keep developing relationships with refugees all over the country to empower girls and the community.

Bright Stars players Mathias Okwalinga, Ashraf Mulinde, Sharif Nsereko and Sulaiman Sebunza all had groups to deal with, imparting football basics that ranged from passing to reaction drills. The mood was jovial as both the girls and refugees were up to it.

“It is a good experience for us players coming out here to reach out to these girls. From what I have seen, they have been engaged and more than willing to learn. I’m confident they will be better players by the time we leave,” said Okwalinga.

Rwamwanja refugee settlement camp

· Number of refugees: 90592

· 82% of the refugees are women and children

· Rwamwanja has ten base camps