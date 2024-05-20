Jinja, Busoga reeling in pain

There is a video of Busoga United fans burning a Bul jersey making rounds on social media.

Elsewhere, another journalist was professional enough to complete the 90 minutes of his Uganda Premier League commentary but could not control his tears as he watched Bul sink his beloved Busoga United into relegation.

Then there was that bunch who tried to run away from the inevitable doomsday by travelling away to Kampala to seek solace with hopes that Jinja Hippos would put a smile on their faces.

In the end, Bul lost their best-ever chance to win the title. Busoga United were relegated. Gaddafi were relegated. Jinja Hippos’ dreams went up in smoke.

But all, they say, is vanity.

Former Busoga United coach Abbey Kikomeko is now at Bul. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

Busoga trapped

Since earning their promotion in 2016, Busoga United has always been a favourite for the chop. Bar for the 2017/18 and 2019/20 when they finished fifth and fourth respectively, they survived the other seasons by near-misses. It took someone who understood their tricks to let the hook off.

Lawrence Tezikya and Jeromy Kirya started unscrewing the bolts in Busoga’s anchor with first half goals as Ibrahim Mugulusi provided the assists but refused to celebrate.

Tezikya and Kirya honed their skills at Busoga United through its youth set-up at Jinja Senior Secondary School while Mugulusi crossed from there to Bul last season.

Richard Okello hammered the last nail in Busoga’s coffin in the second half. Okello, though a teenager schooling at Jinja Progressive Academy, understands very well the impact of that result from the hot rivalry between his school team and Jinja SSS aligned to Busoga.

The result left them stuck on 25 points, the same as Gaddafi who lost by a similar margin to Kitara as both start plans to manoeuvre the Fufa Big League terrains next season.

UPDF finally survived with 27 points after languishing in the relegation zone the whole season.

The soldiers beat Wakiso Giants 1-0 courtesy of Rashidi Faridi’s strike in the first half.