Jinja City Queens defend Ticad Cup crown on home turf

In sport, they say home advantage counts. And Jinja City Queens, last year's winners of the annual Ticad Cup, came into the fourth edition well aware of the weight of expectation on their shoulders.

The tournament is annually organized by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) to expose women's football teams from a number of refugee settlements across the country to competition aimed at majorly forging and improving social cohesion and peaceful coexistence between refugees and their local host communities.

And surely there can't be a better way to achieve such a noble cause than using football, the beautiful game that speaks one global language!

Firstly, this year saw an increase in the participating refugee teams from three last year to five, with Rhino Camp (Arua) and Palorinya (Obongi) joining Pagirinya (Adjumani), Rwamwanja (Kamwenge) and Agojo (Adjumani) coming in to compete against the best from Jinja including Jinja City Queens, Jinja Senior Secondary School and Jinja Progressive Academy (Jipra).

Chief guest, Sasayama Takuya, the Japan ambassador to Uganda, flanked by Yoichi Inoue the Jica Chief Representative and other officials from the Office of the Prime Minister, UNHCR, UN Women all wore smiles at this development and sand from the same hymnbook: we are brothers and sisters and urged everyone present to uphold the principles of unity and living in harmony.

Harold Atukwatse, the Soltillo Bright Stars CEO and chief selector, says it is a deliberate effort to grow the numbers each year and give these young girls an opportunity in football. Already, some like Annete Nibatambe, the Rwamwanja captain, are in school on football scholarships.

Back to the pitch. Jinja City Queens coach, Rashur Aliamba, confessed that Pagirinya's tenacity and never-say-die approach caught him and his players by surprise.

"They are a different team from how they were last year. This shows a great improvement and their hard work must be commended. They had us by the throat the entire game," he said.

Striker Mary Nakato was a menace all game, feeding well from the likes of captain Hadijah Balinabyo and sleek midfielder Shamim Kirikumwino but the stubborn, unorthodox defending from Pagirinya led by Grace Mandera and Grace Aziku plus goalkeeper Faizah Neva stood tall.

It was late into the second half that Nakato, who had scored six goals before the final, reacted fastest onto a through-ball and stabbed past Neva. Moments later, Nakato, also a rugby player for Black Pearls in the women's national league, again relied on her pace to find the net but this time the flag went up.

For Jinja City Queens, who play in the Fufa Elite League and banks highly on experienced players from Jipra, to win by a single goal shows the resilience and improvement of Pagirinya.

At the end of the game, Aliamba hinted on recruiting some girls from these refugee teams, a message that Ronald Barente, the chairman Bul FC and Jinja City Queens, also an executive committee member at Fufa, re-echoed.

Seeing girls from the refugee teams shake hands, share hugs and warm embraces with those from the Jinja teams may look a negligible thing but knowing their stories and backgrounds, it is not.

It is a sign of the journey that the organizers of this tournament have walked, and the investments made to make it leveled playing field with football uniting the players and making them feel and act equal. After all, that's the power of the round leather.

Quarterfinals

Pagirinya 2-0 Rhino Camp

Jinja SSS 1-0 Agojo

Jinja City Queens 4-0 Jipra

Rwamwanja 5-0 Palorinya

Semifinals

Jinja City Queens 4-1 Jinja SSS

Pagirinya 2-1 Rwamwanja

Finals