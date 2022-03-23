Jinja giants book regional place in school football

A quarterfinal match in the ongoing Jinja District Secondary School football tournament was delayed for more than an hour yesterday as a school appealed against being thrown out of the competition.

Nile High School was on Tuesday sanctioned after Kakira SS, who they had defeated 2-1 in the round of 16, submitted evidence pinning a player of being a non-bona fide student. The Bugembe-based school had survived a similar petition by Wairaka Modern SS in the group stage.

But lightning struck twice, the second time more decisively, as 2-1 losers Kakira SS showed up with a Fufa regional football licence of one of the fielded players, who was apparently playing under the name of Reuben Lubwama.

Supporting the petition on Tuesday, Ronald Edward Magezi, chief executive of the Jinja District Football Association, wrote to the coordinator of the district secondary schools games, indicating that Lubwama was actually Reuben Ernest Obo, a licensed player playing with Blaq Fuego, a regional club.

Use of Cubans

Officials said the ban slapped on Nile High should send a strong message against other schools using ‘Cubans’ – a slang for non-student players – with Daniel Musota, chairperson of the organising committee, warning those involved in corrupt tendencies to watch out.

“All we want is evidence and to back up the allegations in these petitions and we will act,” he said in response to allegations that some school officials were offering as much as Shs2m to silence petitions against their team.

This paper is privy to a call by a head teacher who, in a frantic, last ditch attempt to salvage the pride of his school, last week threw blank-cheque-like offers to concerned parties, begging them to stop his school from being sanctioned.

Quoting the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) rules, Musota warned that fielding non-bona fide players in the school tournament attracts disqualification of the team and its officials.

“This tourney for the students. Culprits will be banned for two years,” he said.

Big tie

Sister Clash. Powerhouses Jinja SS and Jipra, who are always separated in draws to meet only in the final will do just that after cruising to the final.

Jinja SS beat Jinja Compressive 2-0 while Jipra crashed their second school Lakeside SS 4-0 in the semifinals.

Results - Ouarters

Jinja SS 2-0 Kakira SS

St Stephen Budondo 1(2)-1(3) Lakeside Masese

Kiira College 1-3 Jinja Comprehensive

Mpumudde Seed 0(2)-0(4) Jipra

Jipra 4-0 Lakeside SS

Jinja SS 2-0 Comprehensive