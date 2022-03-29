Jinja SS top Jipra, Kings reign in Mukono

Jinja City was almost paralysed by a sea of football fans thronging Kakindu Stadium, on Monday, as Jinja SS held their nerves in post-match shoot-outs to win district championship.

Against a resolute Jinja Progressive Academy (Jipra) side, Jinja SS had to muster their defensive nous, the same attribute Kings High School Mukono buckled down on to beat Kasawo SS 1-0 to win the Mukono District championship hours earlier.

The tense final at St Joseph’s SS Naggalama wrapped up a month-long district qualifiers as Kings leads the cast of four other teams to the Zonals at Namagabi SS.

The other teams from Mukono are Kasawo, Latifah Mixed and Dynamic SS. They will square up with other schools from Kayunga, Buikwe and Buvuma for the final three slots to the national games in Arua City.

Kasawo looked to fight back but John Kisekka headed their best chance wide with the goalkeeper well beaten from a cross.

As coach Shafiq Mudholo ascended to the podium for recognition, the euphoric students lay their shirts on the ground for his triumphal walk.

“Before Covid struck, we were unbeaten in the qualifiers. The players worked hard for this. They have earned it,” he said.

Fans paralyse Jinja City

In Jinja, a first final in three years between the two archrivals to played outside the confines of a military barracks lived up to its billing as Jinja SS and Jipra matched each other for 90 minutes.

Reagan Kalyowa, who plays for Bul in the Uganda Premier League, blasted his kick wide to leave Jipra sour and jilted.

“We needed to win this to set a tone for the regional and national finals,” Busoga United coach Abbey Kikomeko, who was in for Hassan Zungu, said.