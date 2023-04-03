Jipra beat Jinja SS to reclaim title in chaotic final

Jinja Progressive Academy beat Jinja SSS 4-2 in post-match shootouts to reclaim Jinja City schools football title at Kakindu on Monday in a final that ended in chaos.

Onduparaka striker James Jarieko fired the first shot as early as the 3rd minute after combining well with Richard Okello before brushing in the opener.

The striker was peerless on the day and could’ve scored more on the day but Jinja SSS goalkeeper Aziz Saleh stood tall.

Jinja SSS grew into the game and gained control after about ten minutes. They finally found their chance through Reagan Isabirye after 31 minutes.

The defender met Alex Kisige’s corner kick with a thumping header that roused the thousands of fans to fever pitch.

Jipra had a chance late in the game when Sulaiman Kato brought down Richard Okello but the centre referee John Tumuhaise waved off to the dismay of Jipra’s faithful and the neutrals.

“We are building a team that will ensure we not only qualify for nationals but one that will compete with the big boys,” Frank Ssebagala, the head coach at Jipra told Daily Monitor shortly after Jarieko scored the winning penalty.

Chaos erupts

However, like it has been over the years, the match ended in teargas and bullets as police battled rowdy fans suspected to be from the Jinja SSS side.

The battle lasted for over ten minutes as the cops dispersed the mobs before the crowning ceremony could take place.

The winners were then hurriedly awarded together with referees by Fufa’s 1st vice president Justus Mugisha.

The function was mainly attended by the Jipra fans as the media ran to the rescue of their colleague Rachael Wambuzi (URN) who collapsed during the fracas.

The two giants will advance to the Busoga regional qualifiers that will be held next week in Bukoyo SS in Iganga District.

USSSA Jinja City

Final – Result